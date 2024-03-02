Spicy Sesame Beef Recipe

If you are looking a quick and delicious dinner option that will hit all the right spots, then look no further than this spicy sesame beef recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. Sesame beef is a classic Chinese dish, where tender strips of beef are marinated and then coated in sesame seeds before being fried, then tossed in a richly aromatic sauce before being served. This version kicks up the heat a few notches with a pinch or two of hot chili flakes, giving the resulting dish an even bigger hit of flavor, especially ideal for those who like the spicier side of life.

The flavor from this dish comes in large part from the toasted sesame oil and the sesame seeds, which add a wonderful and unique nutty taste that will leave you licking the bowl clean. Quick to assemble, delicious, and tender, this spicy sesame beef recipe makes for a deeply satisfying dinner option any day of the week.