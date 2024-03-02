Spicy Sesame Beef Recipe
If you are looking a quick and delicious dinner option that will hit all the right spots, then look no further than this spicy sesame beef recipe, created by Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. Sesame beef is a classic Chinese dish, where tender strips of beef are marinated and then coated in sesame seeds before being fried, then tossed in a richly aromatic sauce before being served. This version kicks up the heat a few notches with a pinch or two of hot chili flakes, giving the resulting dish an even bigger hit of flavor, especially ideal for those who like the spicier side of life.
The flavor from this dish comes in large part from the toasted sesame oil and the sesame seeds, which add a wonderful and unique nutty taste that will leave you licking the bowl clean. Quick to assemble, delicious, and tender, this spicy sesame beef recipe makes for a deeply satisfying dinner option any day of the week.
Gather the ingredients for this spicy sesame beef recipe
To begin this spicy sesame beef recipe, first you will need to gather the ingredients. You will need oyster sauce, soy sauce, cornstarch, toasted sesame oil, garlic powder, chili flakes, sliced steak, rice wine vinegar, sesame seeds, cooking oil, garlic cloves, brown sugar, and scallions, to serve.
Step 1: Mix the marinade
In a medium-sized bowl, mix together 1 tablespoon oyster sauce, 1 tablespoon soy sauce, 1 tablespoon cornstarch, 1 teaspoon sesame oil, ½ teaspoon garlic powder, and a pinch or two of chili flakes.
Step 2: Marinate the steak
Add the sliced steak to the bowl and mix well to coat. Set aside for 20 minutes to marinate.
Step 3: Mix cornstarch and sesame seeds
Meanwhile, mix together 3 tablespoons of cornstarch with 3 tablespoons of sesame seeds in a medium-sized bowl.
Step 4: Mix sauce ingredients
In a bowl or jug, combine together ½ cup water with 2 tablespoons oyster sauce, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, and 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar to create the sauce.
Step 5: Create a cornstarch slurry
In a small bowl, combine 1 tablespoon cornstarch with 1 tablespoon water to create a slurry.
Step 6: Heat a pan
Add 2 tablespoons of cooking oil to a large frying pan over medium-high heat.
Step 7: Coat the steak
Remove the steak from the marinade and toss it in the cornstarch and sesame seed mixture to thoroughly coat.
Step 8: Add steak to the pan
Transfer the coated beef to the hot pan.
Step 9: Fry the beef
Fry the beef for 3 to 4 minutes, until browned.
Step 10: Set the beef aside
Remove the beef from the pan and set it onto a paper towel-covered plate to soak up any excess oil.
Step 11: Heat more oil
Wipe out the pan, and then add 1 tablespoon cooking oil.
Step 12: Fry garlic and chili
Fry the finely chopped garlic and a pinch of chili flakes in the oil for 1 minute.
Step 13: Begin the sauce
Add the sauce from step 4 and brown sugar to the pan.
Step 14: Thicken the sauce
Let the sauce simmer for a few minutes, and then add the cornstarch slurry to thicken the mixture.
Step 15: Toss the beef in the sauce
Toss the crispy beef in the sauce.
Step 16: Serve
Serve, optionally garnished with sliced scallions, extra chili flakes, and sesame seeds.
How can you switch up this spicy sesame beef?
There are plenty of ways to switch up this spicy sesame beef depending on your personal preferences and any dietary needs. If you consume a gluten-free diet, it can often be hard to indulge in Chinese dishes due to the presence of soy sauce, which contains wheat. Simply swap out the soy sauce for tamari, and make sure that your version of oyster sauce is also gluten-free.
While this dish is made using slices of beef, it can also be made as a vegetarian dish by swapping out the meat for a vegetarian meat alternative, tofu, eggplant, or mushrooms. Similarly, if you are looking for a way to reduce your meat intake and increase your consumption of veggies, why not substitute out half of the beef for some thinly sliced veggies that can be quickly stir-fried? Mushrooms and eggplant again make a great option, along with carrots, bell peppers, and broccoli.
Finally, feel free to turn up or down the heat levels of this dish according to your personal preferences. If you enjoy your dishes mild, you can add a small amount of chili or omit it entirely. Alternatively, if you like your food hot enough to make you sweat, feel free to add your chili flakes by the spoonful.
How should you serve the sesame beef?
This spicy sesame beef recipe is absolutely packed full of flavor, so you can let this dish do all the heavy lifting when it comes to serving time. White or brown rice is a classic pairing for this sesame beef dish, and egg noodles, soba noodles, or rice noodles also make ideal serving accompaniments, helping to carry the delicious and flavorful sauce. Broccoli with garlic sauce, steamed bok choy, or some simple stir-fried mixed veggies are all great vegetable accompaniments which will add both color and nutrition to your plate.
Finally, to complete your dish you will want to add some garnishes to the spiced sesame beef. The recipe suggests sliced scallions to add freshness to the dish, but you can also add a further sprinkling of sesame seeds to add a little more crunch to the meal. A few slices of fresh red chili will add both color and heat to the finished dish, though make sure the heat level is manageable for your personal preferences.
- 3 tablespoons oyster sauce, divided
- 3 tablespoons soy sauce, divided
- 5 tablespoons cornstarch (or cornflour), divided
- 3 teaspoons toasted sesame oil, divided
- ½ teaspoon garlic powder
- A few pinches chili flakes, divided
- 1 pound sliced steak
- 1 teaspoon rice wine vinegar
- 3 tablespoons sesame seeds, plus more for serving
- 3 tablespoons neutral cooking oil, divided
- 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
- 1 scallion, sliced, to serve
|Calories per Serving
|493
|Total Fat
|35.3 g
|Saturated Fat
|9.3 g
|Trans Fat
|1.1 g
|Cholesterol
|70.3 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|18.3 g
|Dietary Fiber
|1.2 g
|Total Sugars
|4.6 g
|Sodium
|1,071.0 mg
|Protein
|25.3 g