The Unexpected Ingredient For Creamy Deviled Eggs With No Mayo

Deviled eggs make frequent appearances at gatherings of all types for good reason. Velvety, protein-packed, and easy to eat with your fingers, the two-bite stuffed eggs make a no-fuss appetizer. They can be dressed up for fancy affairs with caviar or truffles or kept simple with a sprinkle of paprika. There are dozens of ingredients you could use to upgrade your deviled eggs, and all of them make delicious variations added to the traditional mayo-egg yolk mashed filling. But if you want to skip the mayo, you might have overlooked a perfect non-dairy option for making a flavorful filling: hummus.

Hummus works well because it adds a protein punch to deviled eggs with a relatively neutral flavor and smooth texture, and cuts down on the calorie count to boot. It's easy to smash into the yolks to bind them together, and you can choose to make your own or pick up your favorite store-bought brand.