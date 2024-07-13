The Unexpected Ingredient For Creamy Deviled Eggs With No Mayo
Deviled eggs make frequent appearances at gatherings of all types for good reason. Velvety, protein-packed, and easy to eat with your fingers, the two-bite stuffed eggs make a no-fuss appetizer. They can be dressed up for fancy affairs with caviar or truffles or kept simple with a sprinkle of paprika. There are dozens of ingredients you could use to upgrade your deviled eggs, and all of them make delicious variations added to the traditional mayo-egg yolk mashed filling. But if you want to skip the mayo, you might have overlooked a perfect non-dairy option for making a flavorful filling: hummus.
Hummus works well because it adds a protein punch to deviled eggs with a relatively neutral flavor and smooth texture, and cuts down on the calorie count to boot. It's easy to smash into the yolks to bind them together, and you can choose to make your own or pick up your favorite store-bought brand.
Hummus deviled eggs are heavenly
If you choose to make your own hummus, blitzing the cooked egg yolks in the food processor when the hummus is finished makes life easier. A good starting point is a quarter of a cup of hummus for 6 egg yolks, but taste the blended mixture and add more if you want. If you find yourself with more egg yolk mixture than you need to stuff your eggs, save it to slather on a sandwich later.
Of course, store-bought hummus comes in many flavors, so you might prefer to take the easy route and smash your egg yolks into one of those delicious options. Roasted red pepper, spicy sriracha, and roasted garlic hummus are all flavors that would enhance your deviled egg platter. You can garnish the eggs with toasted sesame seeds to echo the rich sesame tahini component of the hummus, or for an extra crunch, toast up some crunchy chickpeas and sprinkle them on top.