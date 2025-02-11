Exactly How Much Protein Is In Your Yogurt?
If you're looking to incorporate more protein into your diet, you might think of packaged options like protein bars and protein cookies. But one of the most formidable players in the protein game is also one of the most unassuming fridge staples that's been enjoyed around the world for centuries: Good old unfussy yogurt.
Yogurt is the semisolid result of what happens when a live bacteria culture feeds on and ferments milk. To make it (the old-fashioned way), a scoop of yogurt from a previous batch is added to a wide bowl of boiled, sterilized milk and gently warmed. Not unlike a sourdough starter, this pre-existing yogurt contains the live active cultures that will turn the entire bowl of milk into yogurt, like magic, in a matter of hours. Its tangy, subtly sour flavor comes from the naturally-occurring lactic acid byproduct of fermentation. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even make homemade yogurt in an Instant Pot (or, take a tip from Alton Brown and use heating pads instead). Like most fermented foods, yogurt is packed with natural probiotics, but where this superfood really shines is the protein.
One cup (245 grams) of a standard plain, whole-milk yogurt packs a formidable 8.5 grams of protein. For reference, an egg has roughly 6 grams of protein, and a ½ cup of cooked beans has 8 grams. The FDA recommends a daily intake of at least 50 grams of protein every day for adults.
Not all yogurts are made the same
It's worth noting that not all yogurts are created equal. Plain, whole-milk yogurt is just one type, and the exact protein content varies by brand. A cup of original low-fat strawberry-flavored Yoplait, for instance, has five grams of protein per six-ounce serving, whereas a 5.3-ounce serving of strawberry Chobani Greek yogurt packs over twice that with 11 grams. Chobani Zero Sugar (which is our favorite high-protein yogurt brand for the record and is available to buy on Amazon) also has 11 grams of protein.
Considering some yogurts have more protein than others, it's always a good idea to check the nutrition label to find out what's inside your cup. In the same 5.3-ounce serving size, Fage Total 5% whole milk Greek yogurt has 14 grams of protein, Siggi's nonfat vanilla Icelandic cream-skyr has 16 grams, and Oikos Pro protein yogurt boasts a whopping 20 grams.
Regardless of the number of grams, in yogurt, that protein content comes from either whey or casein. Casein is an insoluble milk protein that naturally lowers blood pressure and increases the bioavailability of calcium and phosphorus in the body. Whey is a soluble milk protein with rich amino acid content, which can help build and repair muscle. To really pack on the protein, load up your yogurt with some high-protein toppings like a dollop of almond or peanut butter, rolled oats, hemp seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, or pistachios.