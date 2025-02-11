Exactly How Much Protein Is In Your Yogurt?

If you're looking to incorporate more protein into your diet, you might think of packaged options like protein bars and protein cookies. But one of the most formidable players in the protein game is also one of the most unassuming fridge staples that's been enjoyed around the world for centuries: Good old unfussy yogurt.

Yogurt is the semisolid result of what happens when a live bacteria culture feeds on and ferments milk. To make it (the old-fashioned way), a scoop of yogurt from a previous batch is added to a wide bowl of boiled, sterilized milk and gently warmed. Not unlike a sourdough starter, this pre-existing yogurt contains the live active cultures that will turn the entire bowl of milk into yogurt, like magic, in a matter of hours. Its tangy, subtly sour flavor comes from the naturally-occurring lactic acid byproduct of fermentation. If you're feeling ambitious, you can even make homemade yogurt in an Instant Pot (or, take a tip from Alton Brown and use heating pads instead). Like most fermented foods, yogurt is packed with natural probiotics, but where this superfood really shines is the protein.

One cup (245 grams) of a standard plain, whole-milk yogurt packs a formidable 8.5 grams of protein. For reference, an egg has roughly 6 grams of protein, and a ½ cup of cooked beans has 8 grams. The FDA recommends a daily intake of at least 50 grams of protein every day for adults.