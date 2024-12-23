Our Favorite High-Protein Yogurt Is A Sweet, Sugar-Free Treat
Yogurt is one of the most versatile snacks. It can be bulked up into a delicious breakfast, transformed into nut-free granola bars, spooned into creamy sauces, or topped with fruit and granola to create a healthy parfait. It's also a great addition to the diets of those looking to increase their protein intake. To make things even better, Tasting Table's favorite high-protein yogurt happens to be sugar-free.
In a taste test of 17 different high-protein yogurts, we ranked Chobani Zero Sugar as the best in terms of taste, texture, and flavor variety. It's also free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives, as well as gluten-free and lactose-free.
Chobani's Zero Sugar vanilla-flavored yogurt is perfectly sweet and packed with real vanilla notes. The texture is smooth and ideally balanced, with just a slight, refreshing tang. There are just 60 calories in a 5.3 oz serving size, and it's packed with 12 grams of protein and six live and active cultures.
Indulgent flavors
Chobani currently sells 13 different flavors in its Zero Sugar line including strawberry, toasted coconut vanilla, mixed berry, blueberry, and black cherry. There are also several indulgent, pie-inspired flavors that would make for a great post-dinner treat, such as Boston cream pie, lemon meringue pie, and key lime pie. The milk and cookies flavor is a personal favorite among our taste-testers.
The sweetness in the yogurt comes from small amounts of natural ingredients like stevia leaf extract and monk fruit extract. According to the label, real vanilla extract is also used to enhance flavor. For those looking for an option with even more protein, Chobani makes a line of yogurt with 20g of protein and zero added sugar, and the brand's original Greek yogurt has 14g of protein.
You can find the full range at most major supermarkets including Whole Foods, Target, and Walmart, as well as other convenient locations. Just make sure the yogurt you pick up is fresh — here's our guide on how to tell if your yogurt has gone bad if you want to double-check — and enjoy!