Our Favorite High-Protein Yogurt Is A Sweet, Sugar-Free Treat

Yogurt is one of the most versatile snacks. It can be bulked up into a delicious breakfast, transformed into nut-free granola bars, spooned into creamy sauces, or topped with fruit and granola to create a healthy parfait. It's also a great addition to the diets of those looking to increase their protein intake. To make things even better, Tasting Table's favorite high-protein yogurt happens to be sugar-free.

In a taste test of 17 different high-protein yogurts, we ranked Chobani Zero Sugar as the best in terms of taste, texture, and flavor variety. It's also free from artificial sweeteners and preservatives, as well as gluten-free and lactose-free.

Chobani's Zero Sugar vanilla-flavored yogurt is perfectly sweet and packed with real vanilla notes. The texture is smooth and ideally balanced, with just a slight, refreshing tang. There are just 60 calories in a 5.3 oz serving size, and it's packed with 12 grams of protein and six live and active cultures.