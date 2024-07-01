How To Transform Your Yogurt Parfait Into A Decadent Pie

When choosing the yogurt for your filling, consider how sweet you want it to be. Plain regular or Greek yogurt will give you more tartness, while vanilla or flavored options will bring the sweetness. If you do want to go with Greek yogurt (considering there are plenty of good reasons to), you can mix it with a sweetener (like honey, maple syrup, or agave) or spices like cinnamon and nutmeg before spooning it into your crust. For the smoothest consistency, choose cups that don't have any fruit filling in the bottom — but if you don't mind a little texture, feel free to go for versions with blueberry, strawberry, peach, or whatever taste you prefer. As for toppings, fresh fruit slices or chunks and a sprinkle of granola are no-fail options. But you can also experiment with nut butter or Nutella drizzles, chocolate or peanut butter chips, chopped nuts, pretzel pieces, coconut flakes, fruit syrup, jam, or pomegranate seeds.

While this formula is the easiest, you can transform your parfait into a dessert even more with the addition of a whipped topping (like Cool Whip). Simply stir together twice as much yogurt as (defrosted) whipped topping. Then once it's in the crust, freeze the whole thing until it's solid and add your garnishes. Whether you go with this frozen option or the creamier original, you'll be able to eat your breakfast for dessert with hardly any extra effort.