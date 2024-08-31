This Light And Creamy Peanut Butter Mousse Only Requires 3 Ingredients

Tonight's after-dinner treat doesn't require hours spent in the kitchen. Quickly whip up dessert for guests by combining creamy peanut butter, coconut milk or cream, and any sweetener of your choosing. The fluffy sweet can be served with cut fruit as a flavorful dip, or you can top individual servings with sweet garnishes. Drizzles of chocolate or caramel sauce, sprinkles of toasted coconut flakes, and broken pieces of candy bars can turn this easy recipe into a dessert that has guests asking for the recipe.

While you can literally make this in minutes, a few preparations can help you set a better dish onto the dining room table. If you decide to use canned coconut milk, remember to place the container in the fridge overnight to chill. The topmost layer of cream is what you will use to whip the mousse, and the liquid that settles into the base of the tin can be set aside for other culinary projects. As you mix the coconut product and peanut butter, add the peanut butter slowly, starting with two tablespoons and gradually increasing the amount should you desire a stronger-flavored treat.

The same approach is suggested for the sweetener that you add. Whether you choose to use maple syrup, agave syrup, honey, molasses, or powdered sugar, you'll want to watch the ingredients as you beat them into a fluffier state.