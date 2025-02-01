14 Pre-Made Protein Cookies You Can Buy At The Store, Ranked

Sometimes we want a sweet treat full of ingredients that can fuel our bodies, and other times we want to get our daily dose of protein in without adding protein smoothies to our routine. The solution? Protein cookies! These sweet treats offer an easy (and often yummy) way to pack some protein into your diet without turning to other supplements. But which ones actually taste good, pack in a decent amount of protein, and are worth the best bang for your buck?

If you've spent copious amounts of time trying to find the ideal protein treat only to end up disappointed, you're in the right place. I tried 14 packaged protein cookies on the market and ranked them based on taste, texture, protein content, and how much added sugar was in each. I chose to make added sugar a factor due to personal preference — if I'm eating something for its protein content, I don't want it to be loaded with extra sugar. I'll make it clear when added sugar played a factor in my ranking so you can decide whether to purchase based on your own preferences and nutritional parameters. Read on for my ranked selection of protein cookies.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.

