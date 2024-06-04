If You Love A Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookie, This Is The Best Brand To Buy
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you walk down any grocery store aisle, you'll find plenty of chocolate chip cookie brands to choose from, like the childhood classic Chips Ahoy! or the popular Tate's Bake Shop based in the Hamptons. Then there are the in-house brands at retailers like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. For anyone with a sweet tooth who doesn't already have a go-to cookie brand, Tasting Table ranked popular chocolate chip cookie brands from worst to best — and the cookie that took the number-one spot is perfect for anyone who appreciates a crispy, chocolatey treat.
Trader Joe's Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies took our top spot. These are miniature cookies that are sold in 18-ounce tubs, so you'll have to resist eating them all in one sitting. We ranked them as the best out of 15 brands, and this was for a few reasons. The first is the crunch factor, so we're glad the product's name rings true to the cookie's texture. The bite-size chocolate chip cookies also stood out for the amount of chocolate in each bite, as well as their buttery texture.
Trader Joe's mini chocolate chip cookies are popular on TikTok, too
We aren't the only ones who love this Trader Joe's staple. There are dozens of reviews out there giving the treat a stand-out rating, with one TikTok user saying they're the "best thing in the ... world" and another suggesting viewers pair them with the store's Cannoli Dip for a sweet fusion of flavors. That said, we have to warn you that a Reddit thread from December 2023 claimed the product has changed and isn't quite as good. Apparently, according to some Redditors, the cookies used to contain coconut, and they aren't quite as crispy now as they used to be — but since taste is always subjective, we'll let you be the final judge.
If you happen to live in one of the states without a Trader Joe's, you can order the cookies for a higher price on Amazon. Even people there seem to love these cookies, as the product has a 4.5-star rating from customer reviews. For any peanut butter lover, T.J.'s also sells its Crispy Crunchy Peanut Butter Cookies that are similarly mini and come in a big tub for everyone's enjoyment. If these options still don't satisfy your sweet tooth, check out our ranking of Trader Joe's cookies, including an elevated version of the popular Joe-Joe's.