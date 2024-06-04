If You Love A Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookie, This Is The Best Brand To Buy

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you walk down any grocery store aisle, you'll find plenty of chocolate chip cookie brands to choose from, like the childhood classic Chips Ahoy! or the popular Tate's Bake Shop based in the Hamptons. Then there are the in-house brands at retailers like Trader Joe's and Whole Foods. For anyone with a sweet tooth who doesn't already have a go-to cookie brand, Tasting Table ranked popular chocolate chip cookie brands from worst to best — and the cookie that took the number-one spot is perfect for anyone who appreciates a crispy, chocolatey treat.

Trader Joe's Crispy Crunchy Chocolate Chip Cookies took our top spot. These are miniature cookies that are sold in 18-ounce tubs, so you'll have to resist eating them all in one sitting. We ranked them as the best out of 15 brands, and this was for a few reasons. The first is the crunch factor, so we're glad the product's name rings true to the cookie's texture. The bite-size chocolate chip cookies also stood out for the amount of chocolate in each bite, as well as their buttery texture.