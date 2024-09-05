High-protein foods and snacks are gaining considerable popularity due to the fact that protein helps build muscle mass. Combined with other health benefits, high-protein foods are a must for those who exercise or go to the gym consistently. Protein powder is often the go-to for getting extra protein, but people have found plenty of creative — and tastier — ways to get protein in their diet, from making no-bake protein balls to using powdered peanut butter as an alternative ingredient.

For those who do not have the time to make homemade snacks, high-protein yogurt is a great store bought option. There are lots of great yogurt brands out there with good tasting and nutritious yogurt, but :ratio PROTEIN is not one of them. Some customers have described the yogurt as having an unusual texture and tasting completely awful.

Despite boasting a whopping 25 grams of protein in each serving, even the most dedicated gym goers cannot bring themselves to enjoy this yogurt due to its bad taste. Some customers have suggested adding extra ingredients to help curb the bad taste and unusual texture, but even then the improvement is only marginal at best. In general, while :ratio PROTEIN definitely wins in the protein category, it loses out in every other category, making it near impossible to enjoy.