14 High-Protein Foods To Stock For Emergencies

During an emergency — whether it's another pandemic, natural disaster, conflagration, or unexpected financial hardship — being without essential items is incredibly stressful. Fortunately, it's an easy situation to avoid with a little preemptive planning. Stocking emergency food and water is crucial to be prepared for the worst, but not all shelf-stable foods are worth keeping around.

In an emergency, we typically expend more energy than normal — think gathering wood to build fires, travelling on foot if gasoline isn't accessible, or making frequent treks to a nearby water source. When we're on the move, our bodies require more protein. Protein serves as the foundation for cell regeneration, fueling our basic bodily processes while giving us energy and promoting muscle growth. Having an emergency supply of protein-rich foods is a must to guarantee that you'll stay healthy and energetic if disaster strikes.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the increased frequency of natural disasters in recent years led me to focus extensively on emergency preparedness, so I created this list to highlight a few standout foods that are packed with healthy protein that I love to keep in my stockpile. If you add them to yours, they'll do the job of keeping you full, focused, and flourishing during an emergency situation. So, let's take a look at these shelf-stable, budget-friendly foods that can add protein and nutrients to any meal, or stand alone as a satisfying, protein-packed snack. A few of them might even surprise you.