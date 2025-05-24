14 High-Protein Foods To Stock For Emergencies
During an emergency — whether it's another pandemic, natural disaster, conflagration, or unexpected financial hardship — being without essential items is incredibly stressful. Fortunately, it's an easy situation to avoid with a little preemptive planning. Stocking emergency food and water is crucial to be prepared for the worst, but not all shelf-stable foods are worth keeping around.
In an emergency, we typically expend more energy than normal — think gathering wood to build fires, travelling on foot if gasoline isn't accessible, or making frequent treks to a nearby water source. When we're on the move, our bodies require more protein. Protein serves as the foundation for cell regeneration, fueling our basic bodily processes while giving us energy and promoting muscle growth. Having an emergency supply of protein-rich foods is a must to guarantee that you'll stay healthy and energetic if disaster strikes.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the increased frequency of natural disasters in recent years led me to focus extensively on emergency preparedness, so I created this list to highlight a few standout foods that are packed with healthy protein that I love to keep in my stockpile. If you add them to yours, they'll do the job of keeping you full, focused, and flourishing during an emergency situation. So, let's take a look at these shelf-stable, budget-friendly foods that can add protein and nutrients to any meal, or stand alone as a satisfying, protein-packed snack. A few of them might even surprise you.
Chickpeas
Chickpeas are probably my favorite protein-packed food, both for my emergency stock and regular use. They're buttery and delicious, and they're versatile enough to add to just about any meal to bulk it up, increasing its protein content. A cup of cooked chickpeas is packed with 14.5 grams of protein. To put that into perspective, the Recommended Dietary Allowance for protein is .36 grams per pound of body weight. So, if you're a 170-pound, moderately active adult, you require about 61 grams of protein. This means that 1 cup of cooked chickpeas accounts for nearly 25% of your total daily protein needs — an impressive feat from such a cute little bean.
Although most beans are protein rich, chickpeas find an easier home in the typical American diet. They pair well with fish, meat, just about any vegetable, and are delicious in soups and salads. They're a worthwhile snack on their own, with nothing needed but a pinch of salt and pepper to enhance their naturally sweet flavor.
While dried chickpeas are a solid addition to an emergency stockpile, canned chickpeas are typically the preferred choice because they don't require water (which could be scarce in an emergency) or any cooking. All you need is a can opener and an appetite for these unique, hearty beans.
Lentils
Lentils aren't particularly prevalent in the American diet, which is a crying shame. In the East, lentils are one of the most ubiquitous protein sources, especially in India, which consumes nearly half of the world's lentils. This distinctly versatile legume is prevalent in many countries for good reason, and it can be one of the most vital additions to your emergency stockpile. Lentils can be swapped in for ground meat in just about any recipe, and they can act as a base for hearty and nutritious soups and stews.
There are a few different types of lentils out there, specified by their color, with each type offering slight variations in texture and taste. Different types of lentils may vary in protein content, but typically, cooked lentils contain about 18 grams of protein per cup. They're also incredibly high in copper, manganese, phosphorus, zinc, magnesium, folate, and fiber. Essentially, lentils are a heavyweight champion in vitamins, minerals, and precious protein, so you don't want to skimp when you stock your pantry full. Stick with dry lentils if you're short on space. But if you have the room, canned lentils are a viable no-cooking-required option, although they're usually less tasty and contain excessive sodium.
Peanuts
Nuts are an obvious choice for any emergency food stock, but peanuts take the cake in the protein department. A 1-ounce serving of peanuts, which equates to a small handful, contains just over 7 grams of protein. So, if you're struggling to meet your protein needs when rationing food, peanuts are the ultimate tasty, no-prep snack to always have on hand. They're also chock-full of healthy fats, fiber, and calories to keep your energy levels up and help you get the most out of a limited food supply.
Since they have a very distinct flavor, peanuts aren't as all-purpose as other nuts, but there are still plenty of ways to make use of them in your diet. Opt for peanut butter instead, which has nearly identical protein content to whole peanuts. Aim for peanut butter with limited added ingredients — like oil and sugar — and use it on sandwiches or mix it into meals that you can make with other items in your stockpile. A simple sauce of peanut butter, soy sauce, and spices mixed with protein-rich noodles and veggies is a delicious, easy-to-whip-up meal that will quickly become a staple dish as you make your way through your emergency food storage.
Dry soybeans
Soybeans in their whole, natural state aren't very ubiquitous as a protein source in the U.S., but in many parts of Asia, they reign supreme. They're one of the most reliable sources of plant-based protein, and they're mild enough to sneak into most recipes. Dried soybeans are inexpensive and shelf-stable, so they can act as a fundamental protein source in your emergency food supply if you learn how to incorporate them into meals and snacks.
Cooked soybeans contain an astonishing 18 grams of protein in one 3.5-ounce serving, along with plenty of healthy fats, carbs, and calories. Young, pre-ripened soybeans — known as edamame — contain the same amount of protein as mature soybeans, and are a popular snack when boiled and sprinkled with salt and seasonings. Mature soybeans are smooth and creamy when cooked, so they can easily be blended into soups or smoothies for a serious protein boost. Or, for an even more convenient way to add protein to meals and drinks, try your hand at a homemade, one-ingredient protein powder by cooking, drying, and blending soybeans.
Canned meat
It may not be the most glamorous item on your pantry shelf, but in an emergency, canned meat is the unsung hero of protein and flavor. Canned chicken, beef, turkey, and pork are all viable options for your shelf-stable stockpile, but be sure to opt for varieties with as little sodium as possible. Since it's already a common, calorie-dense ingredient in most diets, and it's a complete protein — meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids necessary for cell growth — low-sodium canned meat is one of the best canned items to add to your emergency stock.
Canned beef with a roughly 5% fat content — like this beef from Keystone Meats — contains about 11 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving. Mix it with some canned beans and spices, and you've got an easy, cheap, protein-rich chili in minutes. Canned chicken — which is typically made from breast and rib meat — packs in 10 grams of protein per 2-ounce serving, plus it's more versatile than beef. But of all canned meats, canned turkey packs the biggest punch of protein with a whopping 14 grams of protein in a mere 2 ounces of meat.
Pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds — known as pepitas when they don't have a shell — may not seem like an obvious choice for your emergency food supply, but they shouldn't be overlooked. Raw pumpkin seeds are surprisingly riddled with protein, clocking in at an astonishing 15 grams per ¼ cup serving. You can buy roasted seeds by the bag, or you can save a few bucks and harvest them yourself after a night of pumpkin carving to roast and stow away as part of your emergency stock.
Pepitas won't make a meal on their own, but there are plenty of ways to cook with pumpkin seeds that can help you bulk up foods that wouldn't otherwise be protein rich. Add them to homemade granola, incorporate them into cookies and other baked goods, and even make your own healthy, plant-based milk by blending pepitas with nuts. Or, keep it simple and sprinkle a few on top of salads, soups, or grain-based bowls to add precious calories and protein, helping you power your way through any emergency situation.
Nutritional yeast
Nutritional yeast is a sleeper hit in the world of preparing emergency food supplies. If you didn't know any better, you'd think it was something reserved for feeding fish or fertilizing a garden (it doesn't help that its name couldn't possibly sound less appetizing). Nutritional yeast — colloquially known as "nooch" — has an umami, cheesy flavor, so it's often used to mimic the taste of cheese in plant-based dishes. But beyond its savory taste lies a tremendous force of nutritious power, and not just in the protein department.
It doesn't seem like nutritional yeast would be an ingredient loaded with protein, but it somehow manages to pack in 3 grams of protein in just a couple measly teaspoons of the stuff. If that wasn't good enough news, two teaspoons of most nooch — including this variety from Bragg — also provides well beyond the typical recommended daily amount of five key B vitamins and more than half the recommended amount of folate (otherwise known as B9). I always add a sprinkle of nooch to any savory dish I make to up the protein and vitamin content, and since it's shelf-stable, there's no reason not to keep it on hand for added protein and vitamins during an emergency.
Lupini beans
If you've never heard of lupini beans, don't worry — you're not alone. These protein-rich, Italian beans aren't nearly as common in the U.S. as black or kidney beans, but they're worth stocking up on for their astonishing 26 grams of protein per cup (and low carbohydrate content, if you're an Atkins diet-er). You'll almost always find these legumes packed in brine, because they require lengthy processing, otherwise they can be toxic. So, stay away from dried lupini for your stockpile, since putting in the work to process them during an emergency would be an unnecessary headache.
In Italy, lupini beans are served as a Christmas treat, and they're often found in antipasto, as part of a salad or snack platter. But you don't need to whip up a charcuterie board during an emergency to enjoy them. Try adding them to limited-ingredient soups or stir frys, or mixing them with canned veggies for a protein-heavy, vitamin-rich meal. For a quick, healthy snack, you can blend lupini beans with your favorite spices to make a hummus-like dip for crackers and pretzels.
Quinoa
If you don't have any experience with quinoa, you might think it's an elusive ingredient reserved for the silver spoon crowd. But it's actually a lot more humble than its reputation lets on. Quinoa is usually lumped in with the "grain" group, but it's really a dried seed, making it naturally gluten-free. The tiny, unassuming seeds that make up quinoa pack in a surprisingly amount of protein. A 1-cup serving contains about 8 grams of protein. In addition to being considered a complete protein (unlike most other plant-based ingredients), quinoa is also loaded with other necessary nutrients, like fiber, manganese, thiamine, folate, magnesium, and phosphorus.
Quinoa is boiled, much like rice, resulting in a soft porridge with a similar consistency and texture to couscous. It can be used in place of rice in hot dishes or chilled in cold salads. Its mild, slightly earthy flavor lets it mesh well in just about anything, making thin recipes more substantial. I like to swap out oatmeal for quinoa for a protein-rich hot breakfast with dried fruit and nuts — a simple dish that's easy to make with just shelf-stable ingredients.
Canned spinach
We don't typically think of green foods when we're on the hunt for protein, but spinach is one of those rare foods that has it all — it's no wonder we're always trying to get kids to eat more of it. A 1-cup serving of cooked spinach contains a bit over 5 grams of protein, with plenty of fiber, calcium, iron, and vitamins to boot. Spinach isn't quite as bitter as other leafy greens, like kale, and it's much more ubiquitous in a can. This makes spinach a cheap, versatile item that can (and should) become one of the vital items in your stockpile.
Although it gets a bad rap (undeservedly so, I might add), canned spinach is the clear choice for long-term storage since fresh spinach is far from shelf-stable. Canned spinach is also cooked, and cooked spinach is much more concentrated with protein and vitamins than its fresh, leafy counterpart — we've all watched in horror as an entire bag of spinach shrinks down into a few tiny tablespoons of wilted green mush. But this tasty, canned mush adds protein and other crucial nutrients to rice and beans, chili, smoothies, and beyond.
TVP
Textured vegetable protein — commonly referred to as TVP — is an unstoppable force in vegetarian and vegan diets, but those who lean omnivorous tend to be unaware of its existence. It comes to us as a byproduct of soybean oil production. With the oil extracted, the result is a dense soybean paste, which is then dried to create TVP. Since it's essentially made from concentrated beans, it's incredibly high in protein (hence its name). Just ¼ cup contains 9 grams of protein, along with all of the vitamins and minerals that make soy a nutrient powerhouse.
In vegetarian households, TVP typically serves as a substitute for ground meat. But whether you're vegetarian or not, it's an unassuming, shelf-stable protein source that should take center stage in your emergency stock. You can use it to make burgers, chili, stew, or just rehydrate it, add some seasoning, and enjoy it as a snack. Or, stock up on vegan jerky made from TVP — like this tasty variety bundle from Louisville Vegan Jerky Co. — for your emergency food supply.
Edamame noodles
So, you're not much of a bean fan — have no fear. Edamame noodles are here to help you get your soy protein in via everyone's favorite comfort food classic: pasta. You can usually find the most common types of pasta — from spaghetti, to linguini, to fettuccine — as edamame pasta, and they're typically made simply, with just one protein-heavy ingredient. These noodles are famous for their impressive number of macronutrients, especially compared to wheat noodles. Along with protein, they offer plenty of iron, fiber, potassium, and calcium.
A 2-ounce serving of edamame fettuccine from The Only Bean, for example, racks in 25 grams of protein — compared to wheat pasta, at about 8 grams of protein per cup, that's a serious amino acid upgrade. It's worth swapping out most of the pasta in your emergency stock for edamame noodles, since they're nearly identical in texture to regular wheat pasta and similarly neutral tasting. Mixed with a variety of canned veggies and some tomato sauce, edamame noodles create a hearty, nutritious meal that's simple to whip up from only shelf-stable ingredients.
Spirulina
Most of us aren't itching to start adding algae into our meals, but once you uncover spirulina's stellar health benefits, you'll be dyeing all your meals green. Spirulina is a blue-green algae commonly dubbed a superfood for its high nutrient content. Since it has a long shelf life when stored properly — and the fact that you only need tiny amounts to reap its health benefits — a single bag of spirulina can last for years. Spirulina's flavor is mild enough in small doses that it often goes undetected (other than the obvious color change) in fruit and veggie smoothies, upping the nutritional value of an already healthy start to the day.
I'm a long-time spirulina fan for its ability to pack in antioxidants that can be difficult to obtain otherwise and its potential ability to strengthen the immune system. But I was surprised to discover spirulina's impressive protein content; just a single tablespoon of dried spirulina powder packs in 4 grams of protein.
The bad news is that it's hard to eat much more of it than this, considering its slightly fishy flavor and high concentration of nutrients. But fortunately, just a tablespoon or two of spirulina powder in canned soups, vegetables, smoothies, or sauces gives your meal a protein boost while adding plenty of other vital nutrients — like thiamine, niacin, copper, and riboflavin.
Tinned fish
Being able to crack into some seafood when you're limited to just shelf-stable foods feels like a miracle, and it's made possible by the prevalence of canned fish — like tuna, sardines, salmon, and mackerel — in our diets. Tinned fish is having a big moment lately, and I'm happy for it. It deserves all the hype it gets for its ability to act as a nutrient and protein powerhouse, and a tasty one at that.
When picking out canned fish for your emergency stock, stick with fish packed in oil, since they provide more calories and protein-bang for your buck. Sardines — like these from Chicken of the Sea — clock in at about 11 grams of protein per can, while a similarly sized tin of mackerel comes out to 15 grams of protein. Tuna in oil packs a serious protein punch with 40 grams per 5-ounce can.
Enjoy tinned fish on crackers as a simple meal, or top grain-and-veggie-based bowls with the little fish filets for added flavor and protein. Or, if you're a fish fiend like me, snack on some sardines or tuna straight from the can. When food supplies are limited, a snack of tinned fish tastes like a Michelin-rated meal — plus, you're stocking up on protein and those prized omega-3 fatty acids while you're snacking.