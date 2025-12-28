15 Meats With The Highest Amount Of Saturated Fat

Fat is an essential nutrient in everyone's diet, along with water, carbohydrates, and protein. Fats give us energy, keep us feeling full, and help absorb vital fat-soluble vitamins like D and E. Some fats, like monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in foods like avocados, fish, and nuts, are great for you, and are important to incorporate into your daily diet. But not all fats are created equal nor are they all healthy, like saturated fats and trans fats, which should be consumed with caution. While it is recommended to try and avoid trans fats altogether, saturated fats are less villainous, but should still be consumed minimally.

According to the American Heart Association, we should be getting no more than 6% of our daily calories from saturated fat. If you're eating about 2,000 calories each day, that means you should consume no more than 13 grams of saturated fat daily, which can quickly add up if you're not paying attention, especially for those with meat-heavy diets. The below foods are listed in order from the least amount of saturated fat to the highest amount, and are all based on 3-ounce serving sizes. Life is all about balance, so try to incorporate foods low in saturated fat into your diet alongside any saturated fats, as well as these foods that naturally lower cholesterol.