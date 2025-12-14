14 Foods With Just As Much Healthy Fat As An Avocado (If Not More)

While there was a time when any kind of fat was considered a detriment to your health, nutritionists now advise that healthy fats are not only acceptable, but an essential part of a balanced diet.

What we call healthy fats are monounsaturated fats and polyunsaturated fats, which have been shown to reduce levels of bad cholesterol and contribute to cell health. Saturated fats and trans fats are the ones that we need to limit, as they can raise cholesterol and have been linked to increased inflammation.

Avocados are a great source of healthy fats, with 9.5 grams in half an avocado along with fiber and antioxidants. However, it's advised that you don't get all your healthy fat intake from avocado alone. The fat in avocado is mostly monounsaturated, but the body also benefits from polyunsaturated fats, particularly for heart health. And unlike monounsaturated fats, polyunsaturated fat can't be made by the body and needs to be obtained from food.

It's important to remember that while healthy fats can have a whole range of health benefits, any type of fat is calorie dense. Instead of simply adding healthy fats to your diet, it's recommended you use them where possible as a substitute for less healthy fats. For someone eating about 2000 calories a day, the suggestion is for between 45-80 grams of fat a day, with only 22 grams of that consisting of saturated fat.