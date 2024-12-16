The One Nut You Should Be Eating Before Bedtime

It's fair to say that tossing and turning in the dead of night is dreaded by just about everyone. In fact, sleeplessness is one of the most frustrating experiences in our daily 24-hour time spans, with seemingly nothing to help bridge the gap from wakeful to snoozing. But take heart: It's possible to bypass those highly marketed sleep aids and relaxation techniques floating around the infosphere. Just a handful of old-fashioned tree nuts could send you nodding toward the dream world, particularly walnuts.

Here's why: Walnuts in their natural state, nothing fancy added, contain one of the nine known essential amino acids that keep the human body humming and healthy. It's called tryptophan, and it helps facilitate the production of brain chemicals such as melatonin and serotonin — which in turn can make you sleepy and aid in regulating sleep patterns. The only way to get tryptophan into your system is by ingesting it, ideally through the simple act of consuming foods that contain it.

If the name tryptophan rings a bell, that's likely because of its well-known presence in meats, especially turkey and notably during the holidays. You may have seen Uncle Joe yawning on his way to a post-dinner nap, mumbling something like "here comes that turkey tryptophan!" There's a good bit of legitimacy in that, as turkey does contain high amounts of tryptophan compared to many other sources. But walnuts (available from brands like Fisher on Amazon) are much easier to incorporate into your daily routine, with no cooking or preparation required.

