11 Almond Desserts To Whip Up This Winter

You don't need to go all out on a dessert for it to really shine, and classic recipes like this one for almond brittle really prove that to be true. Brittle may not be the most popular dessert out there, but it sure does taste good, and for those party guests who love a crispy-crunchy treat, this almond brittle will be a hit.

One of the biggest perks to simple recipes is that they require very few ingredients. You'll only need six ingredients to make this almond brittle, or five if you don't care for the flaky sea salt garnish. The cooking part of the recipe also happens to be a breeze; you'll start by melting down the brittle ingredients on the stovetop, then you'll stir in the sliced almonds and spread the mixture out onto a baking sheet. The oven takes over from there, and after just 20 minutes of baking, your brittle will nearly be ready to go.

If you do want that extra salty flair on your brittle, be sure to sprinkle it on when the baked good is fresh out of the oven. Then it's just a matter of cooling and breaking it up (the more imperfect the chunks, the better) and serving it. As with any treat that keeps well at room temperature, you could even package up pieces of almond brittle and hand it out as a treat.

Recipe: Almond Brittle