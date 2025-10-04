Should You Use Oil Or Butter To Bake The Perfect Cookies?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're a fan of homemade cookies, here's one question for you: For the fat, do you use butter or oil? This is a longstanding debate among bakers; everyone's going to have a different answer accompanied by individual reasons and rationales for their pick. That's why we decided to ask an expert, Jerrelle Guy, author of "Black Girl Baking" and founder of Chocolate for Basil, to weigh in on this choice.

According to Guy, there isn't one single answer to the question, but a great deal of nuance. "It depends on the style of cookie you're making and the texture you're looking for," she explains. "Butter is usually the go-to choice (solid or melted) because it adds so much flavor." Outside of flavor, Guy revealed that butter can do one other thing: "Solid butter should be the go-to choice for structure." You see, when it's creamed, it adds air to the dough and forms a stabilizing network with the fats and sugar, giving your cookies their shape and texture.

Butter excels in recipes where its flavor shines — think shortbread or sugar cookies. But what about tenderer, cake-like cookies? "For tender, cakey cookies that you want to stay soft for days after they bake, like oatmeal cookies or whoopie pies," Guy explains, "you could use oil instead."