Sunflower Seeds Are Your Go-To Swap For Pine Nuts When Making Pesto

When you think of pesto, you probably think of the fresh basil and pine nut combination used in a classic recipe. But while this version is delicious, it can be expensive to stock up on pine nuts if you're a frequent pesto-eater. So whether you want to cut back on costs or you're just looking to deploy something besides a nut, there are plenty of good reasons to use sunflower seeds as a pine nut substitute.

Although sunflower seeds have a slightly less sweet flavor than pine nuts, they still offer that lightly nutty taste and a somewhat soft texture. So while they may be the budget version of pine nuts when it comes to pesto, they can make a sauce that is just as tasty. If you heat them just a little, they'll release some of their oil and develop an even deeper flavor, although you can also incorporate them raw. Plus, these seeds come with plenty of nutritional benefits in addition to their deliciousness. They're packed full of vitamins E, B1, and B6, and may help increase energy levels, bolster your immune system, and improve heart health. There is one caveat to keep in mind, however: This new ingredient may give your final product more of a grayish hue.