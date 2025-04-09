13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking A Leg Of Lamb

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leg of lamb isn't something that most of us cook just any old day. For many of us, it is reserved for special occasions, such as Easter, Christmas, and other holidays. For this reason, preparing it isn't second nature. And, unlike all of those chicken cooking hacks we've learned from repeated practice, we may feel at a loss when it comes to cooking a leg of lamb — and ensuring it turns out just right. Plus, it's not like a leg of lamb is the easiest recipe to prepare. There are, unfortunately, many things that could go wrong, potentially leaving you with a dry, tasteless, or simply unappealing meal to serve to your guests.

We wanted to get down to the bottom of what could go wrong so we could help you learn what not to do. To help us identify key mistakes to avoid when cooking a leg of lamb, we reached out to three professional chefs. George Duran is a celebrity chef, comedian, and entertainer; Joey Sergentakis is a Michelin-starred chef and the executive chef and co-owner of Boschetto, Allendale Social, and Charlie's Place; and Jessie-Sierra Ross is a TV food content creator on NBC, CBS, and PBS, a cookbook author of "Seasons Around the Table," and a food and lifestyle blogger at Straight to the Hips, Baby. Ahead, you can learn their top tips for ensuring that your special Easter meal turns out not only good, but even better than expected.