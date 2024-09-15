A Beginner's Guide To Seasoning Lamb

Cooking lamb can be a daunting task, and for some reason, seems like much more of a challenge to an inexperienced cook than other meats, such as chicken or pork. If you are cooking lamb for the first time, you may be tempted to sprinkle a little salt and pepper over the top and leave it at that, but trust me, this beautiful meat deserves so much better than that.

To help you start your lamb cooking journey as seamlessly as possible, we spoke to three expert chefs who have shared some top tips for seasoning lamb as a beginner. Rich Parente is the chef and owner of Clock Tower Grill in Brewster, NY; Anthony Ramos is a French-trained Chef and graduate of The French Culinary Institute in NYC; and James Massey has 22 years of experience as an executive chef focusing on upscale dining, leading kitchens at Marriott and Hilton hotels, as well as luxury resort Canyon Ranch.

From using garlic and lemon to marinating overnight, these tips will help take your lamb from tasty to mouth-watering. Join us as we explore the best tips for elevating your lamb, and be prepared for some seriously delicious meat.