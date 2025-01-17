How To Cut A Leg Of Lamb Like A Pro

The perceived gaminess of lamb can be a turn-off for many. Yet, depending on where the lamb was raised — either in New Zealand or America — and whether it was fed grass or grain, it can be a sweet, mild meat. There are many great lamb recipes that utilize different cuts and cooking methods, though roasting a whole leg of lamb may be the most common. It can also be particularly complicated, especially when it comes to the carving.

Advertisement

However, Chef Michael Costa has revealed to Tasting Table that there is one technique that will ensure that your roast is not only evenly cooked but also well-flavored. Costa is the concept chef for Zaytinya DC, NYC, South Beach, and LA, a José Andrés Group restaurant that serves Greek, Turkish, and Lebanese cuisines at several U.S. locations. Since lamb is a favorite meat for Mediterranean cooking, it's always on the menu at Zaytinya.

When preparing your meal, Costa recommends butterflying the leg of lamb. That may sound a bit daunting if carving a turkey is a challenge, but there's an easy solution. "If you ask your butcher to butterfly a leg of lamb you can't go wrong," Costa explains. "[It's] much easier than carving around the bones when you cook it whole." To that end, making friends with your local butcher sounds like a great idea — no doubt, you'll get the best advice on buying a leg of lamb, too.

Advertisement