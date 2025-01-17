How To Cut A Leg Of Lamb Like A Pro
The perceived gaminess of lamb can be a turn-off for many. Yet, depending on where the lamb was raised — either in New Zealand or America — and whether it was fed grass or grain, it can be a sweet, mild meat. There are many great lamb recipes that utilize different cuts and cooking methods, though roasting a whole leg of lamb may be the most common. It can also be particularly complicated, especially when it comes to the carving.
However, Chef Michael Costa has revealed to Tasting Table that there is one technique that will ensure that your roast is not only evenly cooked but also well-flavored. Costa is the concept chef for Zaytinya DC, NYC, South Beach, and LA, a José Andrés Group restaurant that serves Greek, Turkish, and Lebanese cuisines at several U.S. locations. Since lamb is a favorite meat for Mediterranean cooking, it's always on the menu at Zaytinya.
When preparing your meal, Costa recommends butterflying the leg of lamb. That may sound a bit daunting if carving a turkey is a challenge, but there's an easy solution. "If you ask your butcher to butterfly a leg of lamb you can't go wrong," Costa explains. "[It's] much easier than carving around the bones when you cook it whole." To that end, making friends with your local butcher sounds like a great idea — no doubt, you'll get the best advice on buying a leg of lamb, too.
You can butterfly leg of lamb yourself
When you butterfly a leg of lamb, you must remove the aitchbone (partial hip) and the thigh bones. This will allow for even cooking, as more of the meat's surface comes into contact with the heat source. This butchering technique also ensures that marinades or other flavorings are absorbed quickly and evenly. If you can't get a butcher to butterfly the lamb for you, then Costa recommends doing it yourself.
The trickiest part is removing the bones. Start by simply using your fingers to first locate where the aitchbone is in the meatiest section of the leg. Using a boning knife, cut along the bone, carefully scraping away the meat until it comes free. Then, feel around for the thigh bone and repeat the process. Just take care not to cut too deeply into the meat.
Since American lamb is fattier than New Zealand lamb, and that fat is the source of lamb's gaminess, Costa recommends that you "trim down the fat to about one-quarter-inch thick, removing any connective tissue." But that's not the end of it. To finish it off, Costa suggests you "slice a long cut through the thickest part of the meat like a book and lay flat. Your goal is for consistent thickness." Butterflied leg of lamb is great for roasting or cooking on the grill, and, even better, it's incredibly easy to slice.