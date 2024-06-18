Here's What You Should Know When Buying A Leg Of Lamb, According To Butcher Pat LaFrieda

Though it used to be a common meat for meals, these days, Americans seem to reserve lamb for special occasions. It's eaten widely around the world, but here somehow fell out of favor — blame the gaminess, perhaps. With that, the knowledge of what differentiates quality cuts from the more mundane is somewhat lost, especially when it comes to larger joints such as a whole leg of lamb, which work wonderfully when roasted whole, such as in our classic leg of lamb recipe. But knowing what to look for can make a big difference, says legendary butcher Pat La Frieda, owner of Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors. To help you better discern the differences, Tasting Table asked LaFrieda — an expert we turn to frequently with some of our meatier questions, such as how to master a steak dinner – for some pointers on purchasing a great leg of lamb.

"First you have to ask your butcher for domestic lamb and then look for a USDA label saying choice or prime," explains LaFrieda. "This is important because only domestic lamb is USDA graded. When lamb is graded it takes into account the age and marbling. The younger and more marbled meat, the higher the grade. The best kind is labeled as 'Prime,' but 'Choice' is more often seen at stores and is a close second."