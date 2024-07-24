The Absolute Best Cut Of Lamb To Cook On The Grill
In the heat of summer, standing out by an open grill is a perfect way to spend an afternoon. But why not mix things up from your typical hamburger and hot dog routine and try something a little different? We recently had a chance to talk to Ryan Ratino, chef and owner of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Jônt in Washington, DC about his ideas on grilling.
Beef, chicken, and pork are popular picks for grilling, but Ratino enjoys grilled lamb when he gets the chance. "On the grill as a steak the lamb saddle or loin is a win," Ratino told Tasting Table. The lamb saddle is one of the best cuts of lamb available and consists of the lamb loin from both sides of the animal. It's called the saddle because those muscles are in the same place that saddles go. Because the lamb saddle consists of both loins and you're likely to cut it into smaller pieces anyway, you're probably fine with a single lamb loin unless you're feeding a crowd.
There are a lot of great lamb recipes and the loin is typically used to make lamb chops, but Ratino liked the idea of lamb steak for the grill. Valentine steak is a cut of lamb from the loin that's quite popular. Lamb loin is "a perfect medium and the texture is amazing," said Ratino. "Medium ensures the fat is rendered and the meat is not chewy."
Ideas for preparing your grilled lamb steak
How you prepare the lamb loin is ultimately up to you, but there's no shortage of options in terms of marinade, dry rub, or side plates. Lamb has a unique flavor profile that could be described as light, somewhat gamey, and subtly sweet. There are a lot of possibilities when it comes to seasoning lamb, from the herbal pungency of rosemary to the sweet citrus of orange. Pitmaster Pat Martin likes to use lamb in his barbecue so you could follow his lead and use barbecue seasoning.
Lamb loin is quite lean, which is great, but it does mean you need to avoid overcooking the meat and drying it out. Depending on how good of a job the butcher did and the characteristics of the individual animal, the meat shouldn't be completely devoid of fat so you aren't going to be fighting for your life to retain moisture. Just don't underestimate the power of your grill to ruin your dinner if you aren't paying attention.
Most people grilling lamb steak are using the leg portion, but Ratino thinks the loin is better. As we mentioned, valentine steaks are from the loin so that's certainly an option but you don't specifically need valentine steaks to enjoy grilled lamb loin. There are a number of cuts that come from the loin region which will work just as well on the grill.