The Absolute Best Cut Of Lamb To Cook On The Grill

In the heat of summer, standing out by an open grill is a perfect way to spend an afternoon. But why not mix things up from your typical hamburger and hot dog routine and try something a little different? We recently had a chance to talk to Ryan Ratino, chef and owner of the two Michelin-starred restaurant Jônt in Washington, DC about his ideas on grilling.

Beef, chicken, and pork are popular picks for grilling, but Ratino enjoys grilled lamb when he gets the chance. "On the grill as a steak the lamb saddle or loin is a win," Ratino told Tasting Table. The lamb saddle is one of the best cuts of lamb available and consists of the lamb loin from both sides of the animal. It's called the saddle because those muscles are in the same place that saddles go. Because the lamb saddle consists of both loins and you're likely to cut it into smaller pieces anyway, you're probably fine with a single lamb loin unless you're feeding a crowd.

There are a lot of great lamb recipes and the loin is typically used to make lamb chops, but Ratino liked the idea of lamb steak for the grill. Valentine steak is a cut of lamb from the loin that's quite popular. Lamb loin is "a perfect medium and the texture is amazing," said Ratino. "Medium ensures the fat is rendered and the meat is not chewy."