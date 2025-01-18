The Cut Of Lamb To Buy If You Want Tender And Easy-To-Cook Meat

Lamb isn't a meat you see on a lot of American plates these days, which means not many people know how to cook it. That's a shame because lamb is a wonderfully rich and flavorful meat, with a gamey taste that's much more complex than many of our more common meats. But you'll still see it from time to time, especially on the menu of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurants, where it's a popular choice for roasts and lamb skewers. Having a great piece of lamb at a restaurant might inspire you to try it at home, but you'll want to start with a cut you're not going to mess up. So Tasting Table decided to ask an expert, chef Michael Costa from the DC, NYC, South Beach, and LA locations of restaurant Zaytinya by José Andrés, to find out the best cut of lamb to get that's both tender and easy to cook.

Costa's suggestion was a piece of lamb he used often himself, telling us, "I love the loin cut, which is what we use at Zaytinya for our Lamb Baharat Kebab." Coming from the lower back part of the lamb, the loin produces some of the more tender meat and is home to several cuts that are perfect for beginners. "[Loin cuts] can come completely clean or sometimes with the silverskin still attached," Costa said. "You can always ask to have it removed." And if the price isn't an object, Costa suggested that rib chops are also a great choice.