The Cut Of Lamb To Buy If You Want Tender And Easy-To-Cook Meat
Lamb isn't a meat you see on a lot of American plates these days, which means not many people know how to cook it. That's a shame because lamb is a wonderfully rich and flavorful meat, with a gamey taste that's much more complex than many of our more common meats. But you'll still see it from time to time, especially on the menu of Middle Eastern and Mediterranean restaurants, where it's a popular choice for roasts and lamb skewers. Having a great piece of lamb at a restaurant might inspire you to try it at home, but you'll want to start with a cut you're not going to mess up. So Tasting Table decided to ask an expert, chef Michael Costa from the DC, NYC, South Beach, and LA locations of restaurant Zaytinya by José Andrés, to find out the best cut of lamb to get that's both tender and easy to cook.
Costa's suggestion was a piece of lamb he used often himself, telling us, "I love the loin cut, which is what we use at Zaytinya for our Lamb Baharat Kebab." Coming from the lower back part of the lamb, the loin produces some of the more tender meat and is home to several cuts that are perfect for beginners. "[Loin cuts] can come completely clean or sometimes with the silverskin still attached," Costa said. "You can always ask to have it removed." And if the price isn't an object, Costa suggested that rib chops are also a great choice.
Lamb loin is a lean and tender cut that can be cooked all number of ways
Lamb loin chops are what you will likely find in grocery stores, and fortunately, they are among the more versatile cuts out there. Loin chops' mix of lean and tender means they are best cooked quickly over high heat, may they be grilled, pan-fried, or broiled. But Michael Costa has a unique preparation he thinks works best with lamb loin's makeup. According to him, at Zaytinya, they like to "slice it thinly then toss with [an] aromatic mix of spices," which includes ginger, nutmeg, cumin, allspice, Aleppo peppers, turmeric, and other popular warm spices. "After it marinates for a few minutes we skewer it by threading the slices back and forth across the skewer to form a solid block of meat," the chef continued.
Over the grill, this unique kabob should cook for only 2 to 3 minutes per side, which, according to Costa, "allows us to get a nice char on the outside without overcooking this lean cut."
Costa also warns that your lamb should be rested for a few minutes once cooked, to help this lean cut stay juicy. After that, all it needs is a little good olive oil and flaky salt for a perfect finish. As for accompaniments, you want something fresh and bright for that hearty meat. "We serve it with tabbouleh, charred tomatoes, and tahini sauce," Costa suggested. It sounds like the perfect first homemade lamb recipe to us.