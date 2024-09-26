The 3 Biggest Mistakes To Avoid When Making Lamb Chops

Lamb chops can be tricky if you don't remember some basics from the get-go. Three common mistakes can make your tender lamb turn out tough and underwhelming in flavor, but don't fret — they're easy to avoid. According to Wissam Baki, Executive Chef at Miami's vibrant Lebanese hotspot AMAL, our bad decisions go like this: "Oven temperature too hot, under seasoning, and not letting the meat rest are the most common mistakes when it comes to cooking lamb chops."

About that flavor: It's everything. You can nail the perfect techniques in this beginner's guide to seasoning lamb. Whether you choose a marinade or dry seasonings, it's all about when to salt the chops (not too soon). Big flavors like garlic, of course, rosemary, and lots of lemon always make lamb sparkle in the taste department. The savory strength of lamb craves bold pairings. Cumin is a show-stopper, too, with oregano and turmeric.

Rib chops are what most of us think of when it comes to lamb chops. Those are the ones that can come cleaned up with the bone sticking out (Frenched). First things first: Start with a thicker cut. Lamb chops are small and easy to overcook. They can also be cut thinly, so aim for one to 1-1½ inches. Once you learn the searing tip for perfect, tender lamb chops before finishing them in the oven, you'll understand why the thickness of the cut matters so much (hint: cooking time will vary).