The Searing Tip For Perfect, Tender Lamb Chops

Although popular in regions like Central Asia, Iceland, and New Zealand, lamb doesn't receive the love it deserves in the U.S. Sure, its stronger flavor profile, which some would call gamey, may seem intimidating; however, that exact quality also means it takes less intervention to showcase the best of the cut. In most simple lamb recipes, it's a protein source that dazzles with both its savory notes and aesthetic appearance. Just take a plate of perfectly prepared lamb chops; the meat stuns when served on the bone.

So, that begs the question: What's the preferred method to cook a rack of lamb chops? The meat is predisposed to being cooked in a similar way to steak, with a controlled high heat to caramelize the exterior, all the while maintaining a tender, medium-rare interior. That makes grilling, roasting, and especially searing, excellent techniques for the task. When well-seasoned and thrown onto a hot pan, lamb chops will shine — just make sure to keep a few considerations in mind.