20 Ground Turkey Recipes To Add To Your Dinner Rotation

Ground turkey is a versatile and nutritious ingredient that can be used to create a wide variety of delicious meals. It has a lean profile and mild flavor, which makes it a great alternative to ground beef in many recipes. Whether you're looking to lighten up classic dishes or explore new culinary horizons, ground turkey offers countless possibilities in the kitchen. This protein can be used effortlessly in different cuisines and recipes, from hearty chili and comforting meatballs to flavorful tacos and juicy burgers. Its neutral taste lets it absorb the flavors of herbs, spices, and sauces, making it an ideal base for dishes with bold and complex flavor profiles.

One of the key benefits of cooking with ground turkey is its comparatively low-fat content. Ground turkey is also rich in protein, essential nutrients like vitamins B6 and B12, and minerals such as zinc and selenium. These characteristics make ground turkey a useful ingredient to have on hand — as long as you know how to cook it. To that end, we've compiled a list of some of our favorite ground turkey recipes for you to try on busy weeknights and leisurely weekends alike.