Herbaceous Thai Turkey Burgers Recipe

If you're looking for a fresh, low-effort weeknight meal, these herbaceous Thai turkey burgers fit the bill. Made with a flavorful paste of lemongrass, garlic, and ginger, the patties take on the flavor of Thai cuisine without the effort of more complex recipes. Prepped in a food processor and easy to freeze and make ahead, they're the dream recipe for a busy home cook who wants to travel the world through their kitchen!

According to Ksenia Prints of At the Immigrant's Table, turkey stars in this recipe as a protein base in place of beef, making these burgers easier on the diet and the pocketbook. We love the turn this lean poultry takes when enhanced by aromatic herbs and spices characteristic of Thai cuisine. The result is a light burger packed with flavor — big taste without big time commitment.

In under 90 minutes, you can have four satisfying burgers ready for dinner. Brightened with spicy green sriracha mayonnaise and topped with crisp vegetables, each bite of this bun-wrapped patty offers a blend of herbs, heat, and textures. Best of all, leftovers taste even better for lunch the next day. Give these a try for an easy meal that feels fresh and satisfying without much effort or cost.