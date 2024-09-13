This Is The Best Way To Season Your Beef Ribs

Beef ribs are an ideal canvas for creating mouthwatering flavor at your next backyard dinner party, but these chunky and tougher pieces of meat can intimidate even experienced grill masters positioned at the cookout. We spoke to Aaron Franklin, pitmaster extraordinaire and owner of Franklin BBQ, for some easy-to-use tips on cooking up and serving beef ribs that are flavorful, juicy, and tender. Franklin is most at home in front of a grill, and when he's not in Texas, can be found doing barbecue master classes in Argentina with The Vines Global. But we wanted to learn how to make our barbecue dishes as delicious as possible without having to board a flight to Mendoza.

"Beef plate ribs are very fatty and can take tremendous amounts of salt and acid," Franklin advises. "My base seasoning is always two parts coarse black pepper and two parts coarse kosher salt." Turns out professional chef training isn't required to come up with a professional-tasting meal — nor are many ingredients required. With only two ingredients, this is the kind of seasoning chefs of all levels can confidently cook with. However, Franklin does take his ribs one step further after the salt and pepper stage.