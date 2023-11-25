Why It's Harder To Over-Season Your Food When Using Kosher Salt

It's easy to over-season your food. Despite the unmistakable importance of salt, if you are eyeballing the amount you are adding to a dish, it is a common mistake to misjudge the quantity and add more than a mouth can handle. That said, over-seasoning your food is more likely to happen with table salt than it is with kosher salt.

This is because kosher salt is a coarse salt that doesn't contain any anti-caking agents or iodine. Its crystals are large, making it less densely packed when you pour it into a measuring spoon compared to when you pour those tiny grains of table salt. In fact, if you were to compare the saltiness of equal amounts of table salt and kosher salt, you would discover table salt is twice as salty. With kosher salt, a cook has more control over the seasoning which is why you may choose to reach for it for your recipes.