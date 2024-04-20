16 Tips You Need When Cooking Beef Ribs, According To Experts

Most meat-eaters who know their way around a kitchen love cooking steak, but the adjacent rib meat often renders them less gung-ho at the grill. If you worry that the tougher tissues of the beef rib rack are beyond your cooking prowess, make like the butcher's counter and chill — we've got you covered. That tomahawk bone chop you love had to come from somewhere, so you're already cooking on terra familiar.

While rib meat is generally tougher than steak filets, it also presents just as much variation — if not more — to offer you exciting opportunities to grow as a cook and impress your friends and family. Beef ribs take very well to a variety of cooking methods, but which one you use will change greatly depending on which ribs you're getting. In addition to my own BBQ experience and expertise, we asked 11 experts for their best tips to cook ribs, while avoiding common pitfalls and boosting your bone-in game.