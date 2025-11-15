10 Foods That Naturally Lower Cholesterol

High cholesterol has serious implications for our long-term health. In fact, according to the World Heart Federation, it's responsible for a whopping 3.6 million deaths globally every year. So, what is cholesterol and why is it so dangerous? For starters, there is one type of cholesterol that is considered bad, LDL cholesterol. It's a fatty substance in your blood that is partly produced by the liver but is also contained in certain foods we eat. When there is too much of it, it can block your arteries and cause heart disease and stroke. Sadly, a lot of foods that cause high cholesterol are pretty delicious, including processed meat, anything fried, baked treats, and butter.

There are multiple ways to curb the worst effects of high cholesterol, including cutting down on these tasty foods, exercising, and quitting smoking. But another option involves adding to your diet, not subtracting from it. Believe it or not, some foods actively lower bad cholesterol in your blood, no medication or running shoes needed. We spoke with two dieticians about which foods actually have this magical ability and why. Luckily, many of them are easy to incorporate into your diet so you don't have to completely shut out those little indulgences here and there. It's all about balance, right?