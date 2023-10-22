Study Finds Possible Link Between Red Meat And Type 2 Diabetes

As Alvy Singer relents in the 1977 film "Annie Hall," "Everything our parents said was good is bad. Sun, milk, red meat ... college." It turns out, according to a study just released by Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, he might've been onto something about the red meat.

Researchers found that eating just two servings of red meat per week could be linked to an increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Further, the study concluded that the larger the quantity and greater the frequency a consumer eats red meat, the greater their personal risk increases.

The study (published on October 19 in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition) followed 216,695 folks for up to 36 years. Every two to four years, the participants filled out questionnaires describing their daily eating habits, and by the end of the study, 22,000 of them had developed Type 2 diabetes. The findings indicated that people who consumed the least red meat were 62% less likely to have the disease than those who ate the most. For each "additional daily serving," the risk factor increased by 46% with unprocessed red meat and 24% with unprocessed.

This study provides current empirical evidence that adds to long-held concerns about red meat. But, what do these findings mean for Sloppy Joe night? Or the pot of chili at your next tailgate?