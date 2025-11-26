The Slow-Cooking Method That Adds More Depth To Ground Beef
Ground beef is designed to be cooked quickly, and we love the ease that comes with the cut. Throw in some minced onions and garlic, stir it around, and before you know it, it's ready to be served. Although a good mix of herbs and spices boosts the savory meat's taste, ground beef gets the best flavor when you have the patience to braise it.
Often reserved for tough, hunky cuts of meat, braising is a prime way to infuse dishes with a bolder taste. The lengthy cooking process allows more time for the meat to absorb all the flavors thrown into the pot, making it the perfect way to add more flavor to ground beef. Braising is great for tenderizing meat, so it's an especially useful method for ground beef that's lean or chewy.
To start, heat the ground beef in oil so it can develop a caramelized crust. Once browned, add stock, water, or wine to the pot, followed by your herbs, veggies, and spices. Braising is equal parts simmering and steaming, so cover the beef only halfway in liquid. Ground beef does cook relatively quickly, so you can braise it for as little as 30 minutes or up to two hours. The longer the beef braises, the more tender and flavorful it'll be.
How should you serve braised ground beef?
There are plenty of ways to eat braised ground beef, and they all depend on the ingredients that accompany it and how much liquid you use. If the meat absorbed most of the stock or broth, it makes the perfect meaty sauce to pour over grains. Using minced meat to make an aromatic garlic-ginger beef stew results in a thick, silky dish that's best served on top of rice.
Braised ground beef can also result in a hearty soup, such as rib-sticking hamburger soup. Filled with sweet corn, potatoes, and carrots, the soup makes for a satisfying meal all on its own. After browning the beef and adding in the veggies, pop the pot in the oven and let the soup simmer for 30 minutes.
The slow-cooking method is best when turned into a hearty one-pot meal. Grains that take a little longer to cook, like barley and farro, are ideal picks when simmering ground beef for some time. After browning the beef and sauteing your aromatics, deglaze with wine and broth and throw in your grains. The herb-infused liquid and juices from the beef amp up the flavor of the grains, while giving it a fluffy texture to complement the tender meat.