The Slow-Cooking Method That Adds More Depth To Ground Beef

Ground beef is designed to be cooked quickly, and we love the ease that comes with the cut. Throw in some minced onions and garlic, stir it around, and before you know it, it's ready to be served. Although a good mix of herbs and spices boosts the savory meat's taste, ground beef gets the best flavor when you have the patience to braise it.

Often reserved for tough, hunky cuts of meat, braising is a prime way to infuse dishes with a bolder taste. The lengthy cooking process allows more time for the meat to absorb all the flavors thrown into the pot, making it the perfect way to add more flavor to ground beef. Braising is great for tenderizing meat, so it's an especially useful method for ground beef that's lean or chewy.

To start, heat the ground beef in oil so it can develop a caramelized crust. Once browned, add stock, water, or wine to the pot, followed by your herbs, veggies, and spices. Braising is equal parts simmering and steaming, so cover the beef only halfway in liquid. Ground beef does cook relatively quickly, so you can braise it for as little as 30 minutes or up to two hours. The longer the beef braises, the more tender and flavorful it'll be.