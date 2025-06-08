The Tastiest Side Dish At Panda Express Is Actually One Of The Healthiest Things On The Menu

Panda Express is practically synonymous with mall crawls and quick eats. If you're looking for low-carb fast food options that won't ruin your diet, the choices can seem few and far between; however, there are still a handful of nutritious dishes among Panda's offerings. Tasting Table set out to determine the definitive rankings of Panda Express' menu items and stumbled upon a runner-up to its ubiquitous orange chicken that packs a punch of lean, green deliciousness. Panda Express super greens are nothing short of heroic and can be ordered as a health-conscious side dish, entree, or kid's meal.

Though fast food vegetables can seem like a gamble as far as taste and quality, the mix of kale, cabbage, and broccoli is tossed in a sauce that's been seasoned to perfection, providing nutritional benefits without skimping on the flavor. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the super greens maintain a balanced consistency between crisp and tender, and the garlic sauce is reminiscent of a home-cooked meal. The wholesome nutritional value offers 7 grams of dietary fiber and 9 grams of protein per 10-ounce serving, both of which help to promote gut health, longevity, and healthy muscles. The dish is also lower in sugar, fat, and sodium in comparison to the dishes you should think twice about ordering. Panda Express fans certainly echo this positive sentiment, praising the dish for its simplicity in preparation and big flavor.