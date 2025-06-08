The Tastiest Side Dish At Panda Express Is Actually One Of The Healthiest Things On The Menu
Panda Express is practically synonymous with mall crawls and quick eats. If you're looking for low-carb fast food options that won't ruin your diet, the choices can seem few and far between; however, there are still a handful of nutritious dishes among Panda's offerings. Tasting Table set out to determine the definitive rankings of Panda Express' menu items and stumbled upon a runner-up to its ubiquitous orange chicken that packs a punch of lean, green deliciousness. Panda Express super greens are nothing short of heroic and can be ordered as a health-conscious side dish, entree, or kid's meal.
Though fast food vegetables can seem like a gamble as far as taste and quality, the mix of kale, cabbage, and broccoli is tossed in a sauce that's been seasoned to perfection, providing nutritional benefits without skimping on the flavor. Per Tasting Table's assessment, the super greens maintain a balanced consistency between crisp and tender, and the garlic sauce is reminiscent of a home-cooked meal. The wholesome nutritional value offers 7 grams of dietary fiber and 9 grams of protein per 10-ounce serving, both of which help to promote gut health, longevity, and healthy muscles. The dish is also lower in sugar, fat, and sodium in comparison to the dishes you should think twice about ordering. Panda Express fans certainly echo this positive sentiment, praising the dish for its simplicity in preparation and big flavor.
The secret in the sauce
A thoughtful mix of green vegetables in a light and aromatic sauce, Panda Express super greens are not only a go-to order for Panda customers, but also for employees. Many have tried to suss out what it is about the sauce that makes it so crave-worthy, and the truth is actually much simpler than you might imagine. Whereas copycat recipes attempt to replicate the dish by sauteeing the veggies in a neutral oil, and tossing them with minced garlic, ginger, and soy sauce, Panda Express employees have mentioned the sauce is primarily made of a powdered vegetable soup mix diluted in oil with an additional pinch of salt and garlic in which the blanched vegetables are tossed.
You can easily make your own version of the dish at home, though it will not taste exactly like the Panda Express menu item you know and love. Whether you're venturing out for a fast food treat or making your own veggie side dish, remember that the key to any healthy dish is keeping your ingredients simple and preparation methods effective. And the next time you're tossed between steamed rice and chow mein, try pivoting towards a greener alternative. You might find yourself pleasantly surprised.