15 Panda Express Menu Items, Ranked Worst To Best

Can't get enough Panda Express? Neither can we. Everyone's got their go-to order, which can be a reliable option if you don't want to try anything new. After all, it seems like everyone has a favorite plate combination from Panda Express — even I have fallen victim to the routine of grabbing the same three menu items every time I visit. But if you're looking to branch out a little bit, well, I've got you covered.

I made it my mission to find and rank Panda Express' dishes — aside from its Premium offerings. I made my way through plates, sides, and rolls, and ranked each based on its taste, texture, whether it lived up to expectations or not, and how broad its customer appeal is.