Tips For Better Frozen Air Fried Spring Rolls

Sometimes a frozen appetizer is just what a meal or craving calls for, despite how delicious it might be to make light and fresh spring rolls from scratch. It just can't get much easier than ripping open a box of premade ones and tossing them in the air fryer. One of the best parts is the crispiness in each bite just like an order from your go-to takeout spot. But, there are some easy steps you should strongly consider to promise the crunch factor during your next round.

Using an air fryer greatly reduces the amount of oil you need, but you'll want some for your frozen egg rolls to turn out crispy — and not soggy. So, spray or brush a little bit of cooking oil on each spring roll before they go into the air fryer and it will help them crisp when the hot air circulates in the appliance. You shouldn't need any additional oil for the process, and be sure not to use too much or the trick might backfire. Remember, it's about crispy spring rolls here. It's also essential to use an oil with a high smoke point like avocado or vegetable oil.