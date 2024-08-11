Tips For Better Frozen Air Fried Spring Rolls
Sometimes a frozen appetizer is just what a meal or craving calls for, despite how delicious it might be to make light and fresh spring rolls from scratch. It just can't get much easier than ripping open a box of premade ones and tossing them in the air fryer. One of the best parts is the crispiness in each bite just like an order from your go-to takeout spot. But, there are some easy steps you should strongly consider to promise the crunch factor during your next round.
Using an air fryer greatly reduces the amount of oil you need, but you'll want some for your frozen egg rolls to turn out crispy — and not soggy. So, spray or brush a little bit of cooking oil on each spring roll before they go into the air fryer and it will help them crisp when the hot air circulates in the appliance. You shouldn't need any additional oil for the process, and be sure not to use too much or the trick might backfire. Remember, it's about crispy spring rolls here. It's also essential to use an oil with a high smoke point like avocado or vegetable oil.
The key temperature and cooking time to make the crispiest frozen spring rolls in an air fryer
No matter what brand of frozen spring roll you prefer, and how much oil you slather on the food, you must get the air fryer's temperature and cooking time down to ensure the food comes out crispy. Be sure to check the instructions on the packaging for the ideal temperature for that specific product. However, if the box doesn't have a suggestion specifically for an air fryer, a temperature around 400 degrees Fahrenheit should work. So, preheat the unit for a few minutes before pausing it to add the spring rolls. Then, cook them for about five to seven minutes as they go from frozen to crispy. And, remember to not overcrowd the tray or all of this effort could be lost.
There are many other tips you should consider when cooking with an air fryer. For frozen spring rolls specifically, flip them halfway through the cooking process so both sides turn out crispy. To allow the spring rolls to cool, consider a wire rack so they don't get soggy on a paper towel or plate before you go to eat or serve them. And, to round out the dish, consider making this easy sweet chili sauce for dipping your crispy frozen spring rolls.