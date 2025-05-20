The Absolute Best Dish At Panda Express Is Also The Most Popular

Dining at Panda Express is anything but dull. With dozens of delicious menu items and just as many ways to customize your meal, there's a reason why the fast food chain is so beloved. For the indoctrinated (or the indecisive), choosing the best dishes can sometimes prove challenging, which is precisely why we decided to rank 15 of the most popular Panda Express items. One dish reigns supreme at Panda Express — their tried-and-true orange chicken.

Touted as Panda Express' signature dish, orange chicken accounts for more than one-third of the fast food chain's total sales. At its core, the dish consists of battered and double-fried pieces of chicken thighs that are "wok-tossed" in velvety and viscous sauce laden with citrus and chilis. As for what gives orange chicken an edge, most of its appeal lies within its gustatory depth. It's sweet and spicy with a tangy twist and fragrant hints of nutty sesame oil and savory garlic cloves. While it teems with flavor, each bite is perfectly balanced.

The Hunan-inspired recipe for orange chicken boasts a fair amount of textural variety, as well. Each satiating bite of meat is juicy and tender on the inside, yet audibly crispy and crunchy on the outside — it's also slightly sticky and caramelized from being tossed in its vibrant sauce. All in all, Panda Express' orange chicken outshines the other entree options.