The $35 Fast Food Meal You Can Turn Into A Week Of Meal Prep

Meal prepping is all about staying on top of your health goals, but let's be real — it's also a bit of a nightmare. Chopping, cooking, portioning, and trying to remember what you made on Monday by Thursday? Hard pass. It's healthy, sure, but it's a lot of work — especially when life's already hectic.

Enter the Panda Express Family Meal. For just $35, you get three hearty entrees, two sides, and zero hours spent in the kitchen. Yep, you heard that right — meal prep without the mess. Grab your box, portion it out, and voilà: A week's worth of food, no extra cooking required. Who knew eating well could be this easy (and delicious)?

With the most recent data from the USDA showing grocery costs averaging $475 a month for most Americans on the low end, this box proves you can dine like royalty without spending like it. Now, with the bold flavors of Panda Express ready to go whenever hunger strikes, you're saving all that time for more important things — like catching up on your favorite show. Or simply enjoying the downtime. No stress. No prep. No burnout.

