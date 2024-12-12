The $35 Fast Food Meal You Can Turn Into A Week Of Meal Prep
Meal prepping is all about staying on top of your health goals, but let's be real — it's also a bit of a nightmare. Chopping, cooking, portioning, and trying to remember what you made on Monday by Thursday? Hard pass. It's healthy, sure, but it's a lot of work — especially when life's already hectic.
Enter the Panda Express Family Meal. For just $35, you get three hearty entrees, two sides, and zero hours spent in the kitchen. Yep, you heard that right — meal prep without the mess. Grab your box, portion it out, and voilà: A week's worth of food, no extra cooking required. Who knew eating well could be this easy (and delicious)?
With the most recent data from the USDA showing grocery costs averaging $475 a month for most Americans on the low end, this box proves you can dine like royalty without spending like it. Now, with the bold flavors of Panda Express ready to go whenever hunger strikes, you're saving all that time for more important things — like catching up on your favorite show. Or simply enjoying the downtime. No stress. No prep. No burnout.
Maximizing your Panda Express Family Meal Box
The Family Meal box puts you in charge. To get your order started, first, select from a range of sides. Choose from white rice, fried rice, chow mein, or super greens, which offer a unique mix of carbohydrates, fiber, and essential nutrients to fuel your day.
Build your box with a variety of proteins, such as the sweet and savory Honey Walnut Shrimp, the lighter Mushroom Chicken, or spicy options like Kung Pao Chicken and SweetFire Chicken Breast. If you're focusing on a higher protein boost, standout choices include the Grilled Teriyaki Chicken (33 grams per serving), the popular Orange Chicken (26 grams), and the Black Pepper Steak (19 grams). Your family meal box can transform into about 9 individual servings — give or take your portion sizes.
A great way to plan your meal prep is by following the "half-plate vegetables, quarter protein, and quarter carbs" method, ensuring each dish is balanced with the right proportions. Depending on your dietary goals, you can adjust the sizes — whether you need more protein, fewer carbs, or a greater variety of vegetables.