What Are Wok Smart Dishes At Panda Express?

As all Panda Express fans know, their meals are a little DIY. Bowls consist of one side and one entree, while you can have two entrees with your side if you choose a plate. With 12 Wok Smart entrees to choose from, building a meal that matches your tastes and works with your diet is usually easy.

The lowest calorie entree options are the Broccoli and Beef (140 cal) and the Wok Fried Shrimp (190 cal), while grilled Teriyaki chicken wins for protein, with 33 grams (that's on par with some of the best high protein fast food items available). The one glaring issue with Wok Smart options is a lack of veggie dishes, but the Eggplant Tofu just misses the mark with 340 calories and 7 grams of protein, making it a healthy choice if you're trying to cut down on meat.

Sides can also be a stumbling block when you're trying to eat healthy at Panda Express. There are Super Greens at 130 calories, yes, but rice and noodles are the backbone of American Chinese food! Instagram and Reddit users have come up with a solution — half and half Steamed Rice and Super Greens. The mix offers 9.5 grams of protein and just over 300 calories. If you add it to a Plate with a Wok Smart dish, you'll get a minimum of 17.5 grams of protein and a maximum of about 600 calories.