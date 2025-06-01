What Are Wok Smart Dishes At Panda Express?
In 2021, Panda Express removed high-fructose corn syrup from its menu, and management committed to reducing total sugar and sodium levels annually, but this wasn't the first time the Panda has been on a health kick. Launched in 2009, Wok Smart dishes are the healthy options that started it all. The first Wok Smart sides, entrees, and appetizers were all under 250 calories, with no mention of protein content. These days, Panda Express takes a more holistic view of what healthy means, promising that all Wok Smart dishes contain 8 grams of protein and 300 calories or fewer.
Wok Smart Dishes are designed to pack the same punch of flavor that American-Chinese recipes are known for while fitting neatly into a healthy lifestyle. Do most of us want to eat an entire party tray of Panda Express Orange Chicken (aka, their best dish) at least once a week? Yes. Is that a good idea? Probably not, but Wok Smart dishes like grilled Teriyaki Chicken, Sweet and Sour Chicken Breast, or the seasonal legend Firecracker Shrimp might scratch the same itch.
Building a balanced meal with Wok Smart dishes
As all Panda Express fans know, their meals are a little DIY. Bowls consist of one side and one entree, while you can have two entrees with your side if you choose a plate. With 12 Wok Smart entrees to choose from, building a meal that matches your tastes and works with your diet is usually easy.
The lowest calorie entree options are the Broccoli and Beef (140 cal) and the Wok Fried Shrimp (190 cal), while grilled Teriyaki chicken wins for protein, with 33 grams (that's on par with some of the best high protein fast food items available). The one glaring issue with Wok Smart options is a lack of veggie dishes, but the Eggplant Tofu just misses the mark with 340 calories and 7 grams of protein, making it a healthy choice if you're trying to cut down on meat.
Sides can also be a stumbling block when you're trying to eat healthy at Panda Express. There are Super Greens at 130 calories, yes, but rice and noodles are the backbone of American Chinese food! Instagram and Reddit users have come up with a solution — half and half Steamed Rice and Super Greens. The mix offers 9.5 grams of protein and just over 300 calories. If you add it to a Plate with a Wok Smart dish, you'll get a minimum of 17.5 grams of protein and a maximum of about 600 calories.