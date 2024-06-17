10 Chinese American Dishes That Aren't Commonly Eaten In China

Chinese dishes are some of the world's heartiest culinary delights. Just slapping the "Chinese" label, though, wouldn't be accurate, as it's actually an umbrella term encompassing different regional categories. Guangdong/Cantonese cuisine is known for its mild and sweet sauces and seasonings. By contrast, Sichuan creations are particularly spicy and garlicky. Jiangsu dishes are more subtle and focus on artistic presentation, while Zhejiang food is seafood centric. Fujian/Min cuisine experiments with sweet and sour, whereas Hunan food is noted for sautes and stir-fries. As for Anhui dishes, they mostly use wild plants, and the Shandong region is praised for its braising technique. No matter the area, though, the Chinese kitchen typically favors the same key ingredients, which include ginger, soy sauce, rice wine, and sesame oil.

In Western countries, some of the most famous Chinese appetizers and dishes have been adapted to accommodate local palates and incorporate widely available ingredients. Such is the case with Chinese American cuisine, which was popularized by Chinese immigrants in the mid-19th century and is now recognized as a standalone category in its own right.

From takeout to all-you-can-eat buffets, Chinese American food keeps reinventing itself while retaining essential traditional flavors. It's so delicious, wide-ranging, and comforting that there are currently over 24,000 Chinese restaurant businesses in the U.S., with the highest number concentrated in California, New York, and Texas. That said, are you aware that the following popular Chinese menu items in America aren't commonly consumed in China or have strayed from the original recipes?