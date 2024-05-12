Classic Shrimp Egg Rolls With Homemade Duck Sauce Recipe

Egg rolls are the quintessential American-Chinese appetizer. No takeout order is complete without the crunchy, delightfully greasy, hand-held roll. Recipe developer Leah Maroney goes for full-on, deep fried, crunchy goodness with this simple shrimp egg roll recipe, allowing you to make them right at home.

These crispy egg rolls are not complete without a generous helping of duck sauce. We've made a quick and easy homemade version — no need to squeeze all of the sweet sauce out of those little packets! This recipe makes a large portion, so you can store it in the refrigerator for future Friday night munchies.

We go for the classic shrimp stuffing here, but any type of filling will work with this method of assembling and frying the egg rolls. Try substituting the shrimp with roasted pork or even rotisserie chicken. Or, you can go vegetarian and add in additional vegetables like mushrooms and bean sprouts instead No matter the filling, these egg rolls are might just be the first appetizer to disappear from the table!