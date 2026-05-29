The Mistake People Make When Choosing Airport Food

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Everybody has been there: You had a quick layover, you panicked, and you chose the place with the shortest line and the unhealthiest entrees at the airport. Between the long security lines, delayed flights, and overall stress of travel today, many default to greasy comfort food. But one of the biggest mistakes travelers make when choosing airport food is zeroing in on what feels good in the moment and not how that meal will feel several thousand feet in the air.

Lia Ocampo, a retired flight attendant and author of "Life, Love, and Lessons in the Sky: A Flight Attendant's Inspiring Journey," shared a few tips when it comes to factoring in your next meal before flying. "Just be mindful of what you eat that makes your flying uncomfortable, poses a health risk, or can make you ill," she advised. For her, that means to "avoid eating salad, sushi, deli meat, greasy and salty foods, and highly processed foods."

Your digestive system behaves differently on airplanes, and the wrong meal can turn an already uncomfortable flight into a bloated, gassy, or nauseating experience. Cabin pressure is to blame for any noisy infractions. Although airplane cabins are pressurized, at cruising altitude, the lower pressure can cause gas in the digestive system to expand. That's why foods like beans, cruciferous vegetables, and carbonated drinks can become a little, well, problematic in the air.