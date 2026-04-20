For The Ultimate In-Flight Snack, Pack An Orange (It's So Clever)
What's the deal with airplane food? It's always been a punchline, both in pop culture and on airplanes themselves. While some airlines are known for offering quality options, most of us seated in coach class rely on the "free" pretzels provided or bring our own food on the flight. The snacks that you can get at the airport are undoubtedly overpriced, so that makes bringing your own food onboard a far better option.
There are some fresh foods that you should avoid bringing on a plane, but there are others that are not only satisfying to eat, but also can make your flying experience better all around. Chief among them? Oranges, or anything in the orange family (like mandarins). They are one of the best plane snacks because they are hydrating, fragrant, and easy to eat. The second you crack one open, you'll disrupt the stale air around you, infusing it with a floral, citrusy smell. Unlike other snacks, oranges come with their own natural packaging, meaning you won't feel bad about throwing away tons of plastic wrappers between snack breaks. They're also packed with vitamins and antioxidants — and they probably taste better than the stale pack of pretzels the flight attendant is passing around.
The secret to simpler orange peeling
Of course, the one downside of bringing your own fruit on the plane is having to peel it. If you're not careful, you could end up spraying citrus juice all over the plastic tray table, onto yourself, and onto your neighbor in 28B. At home, for pith-less slices, you can use a knife, but those aren't necessarily TSA-approved. Instead, you'll want to roll the fruit to loosen the skin, then cut at the center of the orange (the equator) before removing the top and bottom hemispheres. As long as the orange is ripe, the white albedo should be able to be removed easily, leaving behind a slightly sweet and not at all bitter snack.
Mandarins are generally easier to peel than Navel oranges, the latter of which have a thick skin, so consider that when deciding which snacks to pack. You may also want to pack a few wet wipes into your carry-on to clean off your table and your fingers. Just remember to reach for this snack on flights within the continental United States, as transporting fresh fruit and vegetables across borders can incur a fine and confiscation.