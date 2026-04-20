For The Ultimate In-Flight Snack, Pack An Orange (It's So Clever)

What's the deal with airplane food? It's always been a punchline, both in pop culture and on airplanes themselves. While some airlines are known for offering quality options, most of us seated in coach class rely on the "free" pretzels provided or bring our own food on the flight. The snacks that you can get at the airport are undoubtedly overpriced, so that makes bringing your own food onboard a far better option.

There are some fresh foods that you should avoid bringing on a plane, but there are others that are not only satisfying to eat, but also can make your flying experience better all around. Chief among them? Oranges, or anything in the orange family (like mandarins). They are one of the best plane snacks because they are hydrating, fragrant, and easy to eat. The second you crack one open, you'll disrupt the stale air around you, infusing it with a floral, citrusy smell. Unlike other snacks, oranges come with their own natural packaging, meaning you won't feel bad about throwing away tons of plastic wrappers between snack breaks. They're also packed with vitamins and antioxidants — and they probably taste better than the stale pack of pretzels the flight attendant is passing around.