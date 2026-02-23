How To Peel Oranges For Perfectly Sweet, Pith-Less Slices
Oranges are a prime example of the saying that the best things in life take work. They're a delicious fruit packed with loads of health benefits, but peeling them pith-less can be a genuine chore. We checked in with an expert to get the best method for a perfectly peeled and pith-free orange slice so that you can enjoy your citrus like a pro.
We spoke to Chef Tatiana Mora of Washington, D.C.'s Mita, a Michelin-starred restaurant that specializes in vegetable-forward dishes. She gave us the scoop on how to easily remove the pith from an orange while keeping the delicate fruit intact. "For clean, pith-less segments, slice off the top and bottom, then cut away the peel and pith following the curve of the fruit. Slice between the membranes to release each segment, ideally over a bowl to catch the juices," she explained. While the correct technique is the main component of her advice, the right tools are crucial, too. Mora shared, "A sharp paring knife or small chef's knife works best because precision is essential — a dull blade will tear membranes and crush the fruit. Slightly chilled citrus can also help achieve cleaner cuts."
Other handy methods for peeling your citrus
If you're not too keen on using a knife to peel your oranges like Chef Tatiana Mora, there is another simple orange peeling method that you can try. Start by scoring the orange with a knife before grabbing a spoon and gliding it under the peel, using it as a kind of lever and peeler all in one to remove the peel, being careful not to crush the precious fruit inside. Make your life even easier by rolling the orange around on a flat surface with gentle pressure to help lift the peel from the fruit's flesh before putting it in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds. It sounds like a bit of a weird idea, but it's a neat hack that will make peeling oranges even more hassle-free.
Citrus pith can be a bit bitter and unpleasant in both flavor and texture. It's a portion of the fruit that many people understandably would like to avoid, but it does have some impressive nutritional content. So, don't stress too much if you don't get the perfect peel every time, because the orange pith can actually be healthy to eat thanks to the vitamins, fiber, and other flavonoids that it has. And, when you inevitably become as good at removing the pith from your oranges as Chef Mora, don't throw the pith out and use it to make your own pectin, instead.