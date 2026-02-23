How To Peel Oranges For Perfectly Sweet, Pith-Less Slices

If you're not too keen on using a knife to peel your oranges like Chef Tatiana Mora, there is another simple orange peeling method that you can try. Start by scoring the orange with a knife before grabbing a spoon and gliding it under the peel, using it as a kind of lever and peeler all in one to remove the peel, being careful not to crush the precious fruit inside. Make your life even easier by rolling the orange around on a flat surface with gentle pressure to help lift the peel from the fruit's flesh before putting it in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds. It sounds like a bit of a weird idea, but it's a neat hack that will make peeling oranges even more hassle-free.

Citrus pith can be a bit bitter and unpleasant in both flavor and texture. It's a portion of the fruit that many people understandably would like to avoid, but it does have some impressive nutritional content. So, don't stress too much if you don't get the perfect peel every time, because the orange pith can actually be healthy to eat thanks to the vitamins, fiber, and other flavonoids that it has. And, when you inevitably become as good at removing the pith from your oranges as Chef Mora, don't throw the pith out and use it to make your own pectin, instead.