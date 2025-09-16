Don't Throw Out Your Lemon Pith — Do This Instead

If you're a citrus fan, you likely often end up with peels on your hands. Between the usefulness of citrus peels as garnishes or seasonings and the tastiness of the fruit inside, though, remains one substance we typically throw away: pith. Citrus pith is the white stuff inside the peel, which is safe to eat, but you wouldn't want to, as it's quite bitter. But there is something you can do with it rather than tossing it.

Pith is a great source of pectin, which is what gives fruit preserves, jams, and jellies their texture. Pectin is a soluble fiber that fruits naturally have to support their cell walls, but some fruits have more than others. Citrus fruits are among these pectin-packed fruits, and are easier fruits to separate the pectin out because it's concentrated in that removable pith. If you're making a classic Concord grape jam or, say, apricot-cardamom preserves, you may need to add pectin to supplement however much your fruit has. You can buy pectin, but commercial versions often have preservatives and additives. To avoid this and also use every last bit of your fruit, make your own pectin with pith.