The Fresh Snacks That You Should Really Avoid Bringing On Planes
When you're stuck in an airplane for several hours, one little bag of biscuits may not cut it. Like many, you may be tempted to bring your own snacks on board. Some airport shops even carry a selection of fresh fruit and other items so you don't have to pack them ahead of time. But wait! Before you fill your backpack with these foods, think about how practical they'll be to eat in your airplane seat.
While an orange or banana may sound appealing, you and your seatmates may find the leftovers far less savory — who wants to sit next to a discarded banana peel turning browner with every passing minute? The same goes for food with pits, like cherries, dates, or olives. If something's been in your mouth, it's just gross to leave it on your tray until the garbage comes around. And while extra-juicy fruits like peaches or pears are refreshing, they'll leave your hands and tray wet and sticky until you have a chance to rinse them off and make more work for the crew after you deplane.
Better choices for on-board snacks
We're all for hacks that up the quality of in-flight food, even if it means bringing your own spices. However, mess-less foods tend to be a better choice for eating on the go. When it comes to fresh produce, look for food you can eat whole with nothing left behind. Seedless grapes (already plucked off the stem), berries, cherry tomatoes, and baby carrots can all be good choices.
While it's super-tempting to pack a bag of the incredible fruit you found at a local market for a snack on your trip home, if you're flying internationally or between the U.S. mainland and Hawaii or Puerto Rico, you'll need to finish eating any produce before you land. Many countries require you to declare these foods at customs or prohibit them entirely to prevent the spread of plant diseases. Like all of the evolving regulations around flying, keeping track of which foods you're allowed to travel with can be a challenge, so remember to check the latest guidelines from TSA and your destination if you're in doubt.