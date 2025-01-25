The Fresh Snacks That You Should Really Avoid Bringing On Planes

When you're stuck in an airplane for several hours, one little bag of biscuits may not cut it. Like many, you may be tempted to bring your own snacks on board. Some airport shops even carry a selection of fresh fruit and other items so you don't have to pack them ahead of time. But wait! Before you fill your backpack with these foods, think about how practical they'll be to eat in your airplane seat.

While an orange or banana may sound appealing, you and your seatmates may find the leftovers far less savory — who wants to sit next to a discarded banana peel turning browner with every passing minute? The same goes for food with pits, like cherries, dates, or olives. If something's been in your mouth, it's just gross to leave it on your tray until the garbage comes around. And while extra-juicy fruits like peaches or pears are refreshing, they'll leave your hands and tray wet and sticky until you have a chance to rinse them off and make more work for the crew after you deplane.