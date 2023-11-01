Bring Your Own Spices When Flying To Counteract Altitude's Effect On Food

After waiting to check your bags in, jetting through the TSA line, and triple-checking that you have your passport or I.D., you would think that being sandwiched between a crying child and a snoring passenger will be as bad as it can get when traveling. Yet, somehow, bland airplane food ends up being the worst part of the journey. To combat this, bring your own spices to enhance your meals.

With how much you pay for tickets, well-seasoned food should at least be included in the travel experience, right? However, the tasteless meals have more to do with science than anything. Higher elevations deplete our sense of smell and taste, driving people to follow different tips when cooking in high altitudes to make up for what's lost. On the plane, those same measures can't be taken.

Airplane meals are mass-produced ahead of time to please a wide variety of passengers. Plus, low air pressure alters how our taste buds interact with food. With flight attendants only having salt and pepper packets on hand, it's up to you to bring spices to flavor your food.