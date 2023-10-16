12 Tips You Need For Cooking In High Altitudes

Moving to or vacationing in a high-altitude environment is an exciting undertaking — the opportunities for outdoor activities like skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and mountain biking abound, and the higher elevations lend themselves to cool, refreshing evenings even on the hottest of summer days. But all that outdoor activity is bound to leave you hungry... and the one thing that might not be as easy to do at higher elevations is to whip up your favorite baked goods or dishes without making a few adjustments.

The thinner air and lower humidity levels of high-elevation environments affect boiling points, the way baked goods rise, and how quickly water evaporates, all of which can wreak havoc on your standard cooking practices. That said, millions of people live, work, bake, and cook at high altitudes, proving it's perfectly possible to master the art and science of high-altitude cooking — all you need is the know-how. Here are some of the best high-altitude chefs around sharing their tips for keeping their customers satisfied, even at 5,000, 6,000, or 7,000-foot elevations.