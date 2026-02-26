Why Your Favorite Liquor Hits Differently On A Plane

These days, alcohol is widely available on planes worldwide, but the selection can be limited. Even if you're lucky enough to find your preferred variety of liquor in the sky, pay attention to how it tastes — and how it makes you feel. Just like how some sodas taste different on airplanes, you might find that alcohol tastes quite different from how it normally does when you're on the ground. Additionally, you might notice that it doesn't make you feel all that great.

This isn't just a coincidence; according to Kathleen Benson, a certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, there's a scientific reason behind it all. "Humidity in aircraft cabins can drop below 15 percent, which dulls our sense of taste and smell. When that happens, sweet and salty flavors are harder to detect, so drinks may taste different than they normally would," she explained. So, if you whip up an in-flight bourbon cocktail and notice that it isn't as punchy as it might be at home, now you know why.