Why Your Favorite Liquor Hits Differently On A Plane
These days, alcohol is widely available on planes worldwide, but the selection can be limited. Even if you're lucky enough to find your preferred variety of liquor in the sky, pay attention to how it tastes — and how it makes you feel. Just like how some sodas taste different on airplanes, you might find that alcohol tastes quite different from how it normally does when you're on the ground. Additionally, you might notice that it doesn't make you feel all that great.
This isn't just a coincidence; according to Kathleen Benson, a certified registered dietitian at VNutrition, there's a scientific reason behind it all. "Humidity in aircraft cabins can drop below 15 percent, which dulls our sense of taste and smell. When that happens, sweet and salty flavors are harder to detect, so drinks may taste different than they normally would," she explained. So, if you whip up an in-flight bourbon cocktail and notice that it isn't as punchy as it might be at home, now you know why.
How in-flight alcohol affects the body
In addition to a duller flavor in your liquor, you may also notice that alcohol makes you feel a bit different — and potentially not so great — when consumed on an airplane. This makes sense, considering all the changes that happen to the environment when you're flying at some 30,000 feet in the air. Alcohol can absolutely exacerbate those changes. "[Alcohol] does not technically become stronger at altitude, but the environment can make it feel that way. Lower oxygen levels, dehydration, and fatigue all play a role," said Kathleen Benson.
Even if you're traveling on an airline that has the absolute best wine selection, you may want to think before ordering a glass. Alcohol is a diuretic, so it's already likely to cause dehydration. Pair that with being in the air, where you're highly likely to face dehydration, and you're just a few sips away from feeling the effects much more than you may be used to. In addition to feeling a stronger buzz, Benson explained that you might also "feel more tired, lightheaded, or foggy." Travel is already stressful enough, so why add hangover symptoms to it?
Go for these alcoholic drinks on your next flight — or none at all
Of course, each of these ailments can be remedied by avoiding liquor altogether and instead opting for water or simply something more hydrating. If you choose to drink, Kathleen Benson recommended doing so moderately and alternating with water. Alternatively, you can stock up on one of the best tasting electrolyte drinks from the airport before boarding to try and counteract the fluid loss alcohol will inevitably cause. "Lighter drinks, lower alcohol by volume options, or wine instead of higher-proof cocktails may feel easier to tolerate," said Benson.
Remember that all alcohol — even lower ABV options like wine — may taste worse when flying on an airplane, so consume them with caution. In terms of alcohol to avoid altogether, Benson recommended avoiding very sugary cocktails when in-flight because "they can contribute to dehydration and blood sugar swings, which do not feel great in the air." An in-flight margarita might sound like the ultimate way to start your vacation, but it also might make your flight miserable. Anyway, they're guaranteed to taste a whole lot better sitting by the pool, so why take the risk?