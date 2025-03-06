5 In-Flight Cocktails You Can Make With A Bit Of Bourbon

Regardless of where you fall on the spectrum of air travel lovers to haters, we can all agree that there are few grown-up pleasures as satisfying as enjoying an adult beverage with sky-high views. Sipping on cocktails 30,000+ feet above sea level is quite possibly one of the most productive ways to enjoy a drink. As such, we're pitching a few easy-to-make in-flight cocktails that will elevate your elevating experience even more.

You may have heard that air travel can impact your palate due to the air pressure making your tastebuds less sensitive to different flavors. (This is why a lot of us love tomato juice in the skies when we don't have much taste for it on the ground.) Concocting a DIY bourbon cocktail is a great way to infuse a little more life into your muted tastebuds. But before we dive into our picks for your cock(pit)tails, there are a few carry-on items that we recommend you bring to help improve your imbibing experience.

If you have to choose one extra ingredient to bring, we say go for honey packets to increase the variety of drinks you can make. Note: Some airlines might have honey packets available for their tea, but if you want to err on the safe side, then we say bring your own honey and make sure it doesn't exceed TSA's 3.4-ounce liquid limitation. Or if you forget, you can probably snatch a couple of honey packets from an airport coffee kiosk. Additionally, bringing mini bottles of bitters or a few slices of fresh citrus will help make your cocktails sing.