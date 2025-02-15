Travel With One Small Ingredient For Easy In-Flight Old Fashioneds
Some things in life, you can always depend on. Anything related to air travel is not one. Everything from delays to tight connections can make the treat of your favorite adult beverage all the more well-deserved, but the quality of that drink is, alas, also unpredictable. We've ranked the food and drink options across major United States airlines – some are great and some don't exactly send our spirits soaring. And if your preferred beverage consists of multiple ingredients, you may often find yourself out of luck — you should never really order a shaken cocktail on a plane, for example, because most flight attendants don't have the time or tools to make them. Luckily, there are ways to make your own cocktails when flying. One of the easiest and best ones, that will soon become the one travel-related perk you actually can count on, is a classic old fashioned. All you need is a little bottle of bitters.
The defining components of an old fashioned are bourbon, simple syrup or sugar, water, and bitters. You can easily get the first three from the beverage cart, so just bring the bitters. The TSA only allows passengers to bring liquids on board in containers of 3.4 ounces or less, but smaller bottles of bitters are a snap to find. On Amazon, there are multiple flavors of The Bitter Housewife bitters in 3.4-ounce bottles for $20.99; or a Strongwater six 0.5-ounce bottle set for $27.95.
How to make an old fashioned in the air
To become a bartender at 30,000 feet, order a bourbon, a cup of water, a packet of sugar, and an extra cup. You could also use your own water if you snagged a bottle before boarding. If you're wondering what kind of bourbon options you'll be working with, rest assured major airlines have good, trustworthy options — for example, Delta offers Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, as does American Airlines, while United Airlines stocks Buffalo Trace. To start your drink, pour the sugar into your empty cup and cover it with whatever bitters you've brought. This is where you can get creative, using either more traditional bitters or really any flavor under the sun. Some of the best bitters for bourbon-forward cocktails include Angostura, Regan's Orange No. 6, Fee Brothers Black Walnut, and Mister Bitters Honey Apricot & Smoked Hickory. If you can't find a bottle of your favorite small enough to bring on board, pour some into a travel-sized bottle like you would with your toiletries.
Splash your bitters-and-sugar mixture with water and muddle that together — you can use the little bourbon bottle you've ordered. Add ice, which you likely received from the flight attendant with your items, and the bourbon, and give it a stir or gentle shake. If you remembered to grab some fruit from an airport kiosk, you're a real pro. Garnish, enjoy, and toast your elevated flying experience.