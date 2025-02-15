Travel With One Small Ingredient For Easy In-Flight Old Fashioneds

Some things in life, you can always depend on. Anything related to air travel is not one. Everything from delays to tight connections can make the treat of your favorite adult beverage all the more well-deserved, but the quality of that drink is, alas, also unpredictable. We've ranked the food and drink options across major United States airlines – some are great and some don't exactly send our spirits soaring. And if your preferred beverage consists of multiple ingredients, you may often find yourself out of luck — you should never really order a shaken cocktail on a plane, for example, because most flight attendants don't have the time or tools to make them. Luckily, there are ways to make your own cocktails when flying. One of the easiest and best ones, that will soon become the one travel-related perk you actually can count on, is a classic old fashioned. All you need is a little bottle of bitters.

The defining components of an old fashioned are bourbon, simple syrup or sugar, water, and bitters. You can easily get the first three from the beverage cart, so just bring the bitters. The TSA only allows passengers to bring liquids on board in containers of 3.4 ounces or less, but smaller bottles of bitters are a snap to find. On Amazon, there are multiple flavors of The Bitter Housewife bitters in 3.4-ounce bottles for $20.99; or a Strongwater six 0.5-ounce bottle set for $27.95.